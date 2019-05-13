Serie A champions Juventus on Sunday unveiled their new home kit for the 2019-20 season, which for the first time in over a century removes the iconic black-and-white stripes traditionally worn by players.

The club was founded in 1897, but players have worn black and white stripes of various types since 1903.

Next season Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates will wear a half-and-half jersey with white on the right and black on the left.

The team will debut the new jersey against Roma in Serie A on Sunday in the Stadio Olimpico.

“The daring new design evokes the past, whilst igniting the future of the club through the evolution of the iconic black and white stripes,” the team said.

“An unexpected flash of pink sits at the heart of the design and honours the first colour the club ever played in.”

Juventus are the record Serie A winners with 35 titles, including the last eight in a row.