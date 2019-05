The second season of the T20 Mumbai League will commence at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday with eight teams in the fray. The Triumph Knights Mumbai North East had emerged victorious in the first season last year.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun, a budding left-arm pacer, will be among those who would be seen in action along with other established names.

Arjun will be seen playing for Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburb who picked him for Rs 5 lakh at the players’ auction.

Mumbai Ranji regulars Shreyas Iyer (Namo Bandra Blasters), Suryakumar Yadav, Akash Parkar (Triumph Knights Mumbai North East), Shivam Dube, Siddhesh Lad (Shivaji Park Lions) and Prithvi Shaw (North Mumbai Panthers) are the established names who will seen in action.

Jay Bista, Dhurmil Matkar (SoBo Supersonics), Shubham Ranjane, Tushar Deshpande (Arcs Andheri), Eknath Kerkar (Namo Bandra Blasters) along with Aditya Tare, Sarfaraz Khan (Eagle Thane Strikers), Dhawal Kulkarni and Shams Mulani (Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs) are some of the other participants.

Here are the complete squads of all eight teams:

North Mumbai Panthers: Prithvi Shaw, Vishal Dhagaonkar, Aashray Sajnani, Aditya Rane, Atif Attarwala, Karan Nande, Moondeep Mangela, Neil Narvekar, Rahul Sawant, Saeed Shaikh, Sairaj Patil, Shashikant Kadam, Vikrant Auti, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Patil, Onkar Gurav, Swapnil Salvi, Jude Singh, Prathamesh Dake, Pravin Tambe.

NaMo Bandra Blasters: Nikhil Patil, Shreyas Iyer, Shrideep Mangela, Aditya Dhumal, Rohit Kambli, Sagar Chhabria, Saksham Jha, Siddharth Chitnis, Sujit Haravi, Sujit Nayak, Yash Malap, Eknath Kerkar, Prasad Pawar, Atul Singh, Karsh Kothari, Nikhil Date, Siddharth Sharma, Uzair Khan.

Triumph Knights Mumbai North East: Gaurav Chavan, Karan More, Suryakumar Yadav, Bharat Patil, Kalpesh Sawant, Karan Shah, Mohit Avasthi, Parikshit Valasangkar, Prasad Patil, Puneet Tripathi, Shivam Nirupam, Umesh Gurjar, Vinayak Bhoir, Yash Dicholkar, Shikhar Thakur, Siddhant Adhatrao, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Royston Dias, Vaibhav Singh.

Arcs Andheri: Akhil Herwadkar, Kevin Almeida, Praful Waghela, Tanmay Mishra, Amogh Bhatkal, Azhar Ansari, Gaurav Jathar, Iqbal Abdulla, Kadir Patel, Pankaj Jaiswal, Shubham Ranjane, Vaidik Murkar, Sufiyan Shaikh, Sumit Meher, Akash Parkar, Ankur Singh, Atharva Poojari, Salil Agarkar, Tushar Deshpande, Vineet Sinha.

SoBo SuperSonics: Agni Chopra, Hersh Tank, Japjeet Randhawa, Mansingh Nigade, Tushar Srivastav, Dhrumil Matkar, Jay Bista, Parag Khanapurkar, Rohan Raje, Sandeep Kunchikor, Shashank Attarde, Vaibhav Mali, Adeeb Usmani, Yogesh Takawale, Aatif Shaikh, Akshay Barma, Badrey Alam, Deepak Shetty, Harsh Tanna, Khizer Dafedar.

Shivaji Park Lions: Rudra Dhanday, Siddhesh Lad, Swapnil Pradhan, Arun Yadav, Manan Khakhar, Monil Soni, Onkar Jadhav, Raunaq Sharma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Varun Joijode, Hardik Tamore, Nikhil Patil, Sachin Yadav, Atish Gawand, Gaurav Bengre, Jai Kothari, Shivam Malhotra, Siddharth Raut, Vijay Gohil.

Aakash Tigers MWS: Ajay Pandey, Doraiswamy Subramanian, Kaustubh Pawar, Suryansh Shedge, Y Pawar, Aakarshit Gomel, Arjun Tendulkar, Bhavin Thakkar, Nehal Katakdhond, Shams Mulani, Siddharth Akre, Akash Anand, Mehboob Shaikh, Anjdeep Lad, Dhawal Kulkarni, Minad Manjrekar, Salman Khan, Sylvester Dsouza.

Eagle Thane Strikers: Kaushik Chikhalikar, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhant Singh, Aishwary Surve, Ajinkya Beloshe, Alpesh Ramjani, Ankush Jaiswal, Jaideep Pardeshi, Kruthik Hanagavadi, Mayur Sanap, Prashant Solanki, Rakesh Prabhu, Sachin Wagh, Sagar Mishra, Aditya Tare, Shrikant Limbole, Asif Shaikh, Balwinder Sandhu, Prashant Bhoir, Shardul Thakur.

[Inputs from PTI]