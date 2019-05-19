Manchester City thrashed Watford 6-0 at Wembley to claim the FA Cup on Saturday, becoming the first men’s team in English football to complete the domestic treble - winning the Premier League and both domestic cups in emphatic fashion.

Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus each scored twice, while David Silva and Kevin de Bruyne netted to cap a glorious campaign with the biggest margin of victory in a FA Cup final since 1903.

Just a week after winning a second successive Premier League crown, City’s record-equalling FA Cup final victory made them the first English club to win the English title, FA Cup and League Cup in the same season.

City, who have now lifted five of the past major six domestic trophies available also became the first English top-flight side to register 50 wins in all competitions in a single season.

Although the Citizens may have missed out on the Champions League title after losing to Tottenham Hotspur in the quarterfinals earlier in April, Twitter was full of praise for City as they rewrote their name into the record books.

Man City play some of the best football I’ve ever seen. They broke records last season, won an unprecedented Treble this and they’ve got some amazing players. Quite how they’ll go one better next year is anyone’s guess but Pep will already be thinking in those terms. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) May 18, 2019

Guardiola couldn’t do it in England until he actually did many things no other manager ever did 💉 — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) May 18, 2019

Congratulations to @ManCity on winning the FA Cup to add to the Premier League and League cup trophies. Astounding achievement. 👏👏 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 18, 2019

Guardiola's most expensive player at Man City is still Riyad Mahrez at £60m. City still benefitting from the old guards, Kompany, David Silva, Aguero (who actually have led the late title charge this season).



Give this team their credit, they are INDOMITABLE. — Olawale Omo Adigun (@olywal) May 18, 2019

Manchester City complete a historic men's treble 🏆🏆🏆 and this is Pep Guardiola after the final whistle with his side having just won 6-0. This is what relentless desire for perfection looks like 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/TK93YkGnFD — Seema Jaswal (@meseemajaswal) May 18, 2019

When last did Barcelona, Bayern or Man city have a coach that went a year without winning at least 1 single trophy?



But you people want us to bend the knee for Pep Guardiola...for winning where even you can coach and win trophies.



Theres a reason he never took Man United job.🌚 — The Kingmaker🦉 (@SmithVinci) May 18, 2019

Pep Guardiola has now won every major trophy available to him as a manager at least once:



Barcelona:

🏆 LaLiga

🏆 Copa del Rey

🏆 Champions League

🏆 Club World Cup



Bayern:

🏆 Bundesliga

🏆 DFB-Pokal



Man City:

🏆 Premier League

🏆 League Cup

🏆 #FACup pic.twitter.com/etSNISXThF — Coral (@Coral) May 18, 2019

John Barnes believes the introduction of a salary cap would make the PL more competitive and prevent City domination.



“I am a firm advocate of a cap as that will instantly begin to level the playing field.”



Wage Bills:

Man United: £296m

Liverpool: £263m

Man City: £260m



👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/zapL1zONqX — FOURMIDABLES CHIEF (@City_Chief) May 18, 2019

Pep Guardiola should better keep winning in Spain and Germany. If he comes to England he can't dominate like that; no one can dominate like that in England. All that passing style won't work. Lol. England isn't even a one-team league.#TweetLikeIts2015 #FACupFinal #FACupOnDStv — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) May 18, 2019

Love everything about this.

No wonder City are so dominant.

No wonder @sterling7 has become so phenomenal.

No wonder Guardiola is the best manager in the world. https://t.co/2e7jpwvGQu — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 18, 2019

Pep Guardiola completely dominates England with playing the kind of football of which many thought he wouldn’t be able to do it in England after Germany/Spain. Everyone knows he is among the greatest of all time but how long left until he will be viewed as the all time greatest? pic.twitter.com/uiJ0PMsbWc — AFC Ajax 💫 (@TheEuropeanLad) May 18, 2019

Guardiola’s first season with City and they wondered how long it would take for him to crack and adapt. 2 seasons later and he’s monopolized the entire league playing his brand of football. Have to respect that. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) May 18, 2019

Guardiola won 4 trophies with Man City in the EPL this season,



Community Shield



FA Cup



Premier League



Carabao Cup.



Argue with your enemies.



GOAT 🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐 of the coaches — Barca Ass. Class Captain (@jaj_genius) May 18, 2019

Manchester City na temporada 2018/19:



🏆 Premier League ✅

🏆 FA Cup ✅

🏆 League Cup ✅

🏆 Community Shield ✅



⚽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/P53XXBSo7j — Curiosidades Premier League (@Curiosidades_PL) May 18, 2019

Manchester City become the first top flight team in England to win 50 matches across all competitions. #Egamingplus pic.twitter.com/tnAA1Lu4xD pic.twitter.com/unQc0hGEqq — Egamingplus88 (@Egamingplus88) May 19, 2019

Manchester City of England won the FA CUP today, making the Manchester City Coach, Pep Guardiola, the first Coach in the History of English Football to Win a Quadruple.



And the 3rd manager to do it in Europe among the Europe's Top 5 Leagues.



Community Shield pic.twitter.com/e9wHgyy1a5 — TaiHoz Media (@Taihozmedia) May 18, 2019

Everton getting very upset that Manchester City aren’t getting the media coverage they want. — Marco Silva (@MrMarcoSilva) May 18, 2019

Manchester City just won domestic treble & no one is talking about it.



Is there a agenda? #MCFC — indykaila News (@indykaila) May 18, 2019

Watford’s wait to win their first ever major piece of silverware goes on as after going behind they had little answer to Guardiola’s relentless champions.

It could have been very different for the Hornets had Roberto Pereyra not missed the first big chance of the game when he fired too close to Ederson with just the City goalkeeper to beat.

(With AFP inputs)