Manchester City thrashed Watford 6-0 at Wembley to claim the FA Cup on Saturday, becoming the first men’s team in English football to complete the domestic treble - winning the Premier League and both domestic cups in emphatic fashion.
Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus each scored twice, while David Silva and Kevin de Bruyne netted to cap a glorious campaign with the biggest margin of victory in a FA Cup final since 1903.
Just a week after winning a second successive Premier League crown, City’s record-equalling FA Cup final victory made them the first English club to win the English title, FA Cup and League Cup in the same season.
City, who have now lifted five of the past major six domestic trophies available also became the first English top-flight side to register 50 wins in all competitions in a single season.
Although the Citizens may have missed out on the Champions League title after losing to Tottenham Hotspur in the quarterfinals earlier in April, Twitter was full of praise for City as they rewrote their name into the record books.
Watford’s wait to win their first ever major piece of silverware goes on as after going behind they had little answer to Guardiola’s relentless champions.
It could have been very different for the Hornets had Roberto Pereyra not missed the first big chance of the game when he fired too close to Ederson with just the City goalkeeper to beat.
(With AFP inputs)