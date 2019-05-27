India’s Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat qualified for the final of the women’s 25m pistol final at the season’s third International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup in Munich on Monday.

This is an event where both Olympic quotas for Tokyo 2020 are available, should Bhaker and Sarnobat finish on the podium.

Asian Games champion Sarnobat finished fourth with a score of 586-25x (25 inner 10s) while teenager Bhaker shot 585-17x to finish fifth.

Two Indians also made it to the final of the men’s 10m air pistol final, in which India have already won the maximum of two quotas. Delhi World Cup gold medallist Saurabh Chaudhary and former world No 1 Shahzar Rizvi qualified for the eight-player final.

Chaudhary finished second with a total score of 586 (25 inner 10s) while Rizvi qualified on sixth place with a score of 583 (24 inner 10s.)

On Sunday, Apurvi Chandela (who has already earned a quota place in the 10m air rifle), won her second World Cup gold medal.

Overall, India already has five quota places in rifle and pistol competitions.

As a result they will not be eligible for quotas in the women’s air rifle and men’s 10m air pistol competitions, given they have already secured the maximum possible two quotas in these events.

India’s other quota is in the men’s 10m air rifle and thus the shooters would be eligible for only one quota.