French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, began on Sunday in Paris. Roger Federer marked his return to Roland Garros after a four-year absence with a straight sets win over Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego on Sunday, admitting he “felt on edge.” Elsewhere, Angelique Kerber’s hopes of completing a career Grand Slam suffered a quick kill.

Here’s a recap of the first day.

Federer, a 20-time major winner, hadn’t played the tournament since 2015 when he reached the quarter-finals. However it was as if the 37-year-old had never been away as he swept to a 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 victory in one hour 41 minutes on a packed, rebuilt Court Philippe Chatrier. It was his 60th successive first round win at a Grand Slam.

German fifth seed and reigning Wimbledon champion Kerber slumped to a 6-4, 6-2 defeat to 18-year-old Potapova who was making her French Open debut.

Italian Marco Cecchinato, who made waves last year in Paris with a shock victory over Novak Djokovic helping him reach the semi-finals as the world number 72, was knocked out in the first round. Twelve months on, the 16th seed blew a two-set lead to lose 2-6, 6-7 (6/8), 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 against world No 253 French wildcard Nicolas Mahut.

Due to the lost ranking points, Cecchinato will slip from 19th in the world to outside the top 35 at the end of the tournament, probably even losing his seeding for Wimbledon.

Second seed Karolina Pliskova closed play on Chatrier with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Madison Brengle of the United States while ninth seed Elina Svitolina saw off 38-year-old Venus Williams 6-3, 6-3.

Top results

Anastasia Potapova (RUS) bt Angelique Kerber (GER x5) 6-4, 6-2

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x6) bt Maximilian Marterer (GER) 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4)

Roger Federer (SUI x3) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-2, 6-4, 6-4

Karolina Pliskova (CZE x2) bt Madison Brengle (USA) 6-2, 6-3

Elina Svitolina (UKR x9) bt Venus Williams (USA) 6-3, 6-3

Sidelines

New court ‘like a garden’

Garbine Muguruza won the first-ever French Open match to be played on the picturesque Court Simonne Mathieu, beating Taylor Townsend in three sets. The 2016 champion was impressed by what she saw.

“It’s in a very different place. You don’t feel like you are around court. It’s like in a garden. It’s a different feeling,” she said.

The new Court Simonne Mathieu, a 5,000-capacity semi-sunken arena enclosed by greenhouses, was officially unveiled on Sunday. It forms part of the 350 million euro upgrade of the entire site.

Howzat Otte?

Unheralded German lucky loser Oscar Otte will play a dream second-round match against his “idol” Roger Federer, after his win over experienced Tunisian Malek Jaziri more than doubled his prize money for the year.

But he also counts former cricketer and umpire Mark Benson, who played one Test for England, as an inspiration.

“I have known him for a long time and have got to know him quite well,” Otte told AFP of Benson, who is the father of the man who is soon to marry Otte’s sister Luisa.

“I know about his career which was very impressive and I always keep in touch with him.”

Who’s saying what

“I would be surprised if Roger knew my name.”

– Otte on his illustrious next opponent.

“The reception I got today was crazy, was really nice to see a full stadium for a first round like this. It was a beauty.”

– Federer was taken aback by the packed Court Philippe Chatrier for his first French Open match since 2015.

“It was a bad day today. I don’t want to speak a lot today. Is very, very tough on me after last year. So I think it’s bad day today.”

– Cecchinato delivers a one-answer press conference after his collapse against Mahut.

“The clay season is over now for me. Yeah, I’m happy about that, that I can now looking forward to playing on grass.”

– Angelique Kerber was ready to put a disappointing clay-court season behind her.

“She’s actually one of my idols, and when I was young I was looking for her game, how she’s playing.”

– Potapova was delighted to play against Kerber, 13 years her senior.

“Very soon. I’m still working on it. It’s developing. Construction.”

– Stefanos Tsitsipas is giving nothing away about a supposed secret he will soon be sharing on social media.

Number-crunching

Four – Years since Federer’s last French Open appearance, a 2015 quarter-final loss to Stan Wawrinka.

Six – The number of times Kerber has fallen at the first hurdle in Paris, including in three of the last four years.

350 million – Euros spent on the renovation of Roland Garros.

With AFP inputs