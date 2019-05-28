India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Romanian partner Marius Copil started their French Open campaign on a high as they knocked out sixth seeds Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus in the first round on Tuesday.

The unseeded pair sent the South African-Kiwi duo packing in straight sets to win 6-3, 7-6(1) in one hour and 18 minutes. Bopanna and Copil saved all three breakpoints they faced in the match and converted one of the three chances they earned.

World No 40 Bopanna had reached the quarterfinal in Paris last year and is thus saving 360 ranking points.

The other Indians in the men’s doubles draw are Divij Sharan, Leander Paes and Jeevan Neduncheziyan.

Sharan, the highest ranked Indian in the doubles at 39 and Bopanna’s former partner, will team up with Marcelo Demoliner. Leander Paes, ranked 80, will play with Benoit Paire while world No 72 Jeevan is partnering with Mischa Zverev.

Earlier, India’s sole singles competitor Prajnesh Gunneswaran suffered a one-sided defeat to Hugo Dellien in the opening round on Sunday.