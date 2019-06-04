Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 34 runs in a topsy-turvy low-scoring contest in Cardiff to get their first points on the board in the World Cup. Chasing 187 after a rain delay, Afghanistan were bowled out for 152 in the 33rd over.

Nuwan Pradeep (4/31) got the Lankans off to a dream start before veteran Lasith Malinga (3/39) returned to clean up the tail. The Afghans put up a valiant fight through a fighting sixth wicket stand between Gulbadain Naib and Najibullah Zadran (43).

Earlier, Mohammad Nabi ran through a panic-stricken Sri Lanka top order in the World Cup on Tuesday as Afghanistan bowled their struggling opponents out for 201 in a rain-affected match in Cardiff.

Sri Lanka came out of the blocks quickly under leaden skies, reaching 144/1 before the halfway point of their innings and were on course for a morale-boosting big score against the unfancied Afghans.

But Nabi, who had earlier removed captain Dimuth Karunaratne for 30, turned the match in the Welsh capital on its head, with three wickets in five balls.

