Former Chief Election Commissioner N Gopalaswami has been appointed as electoral officer for the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Annual General Meeting, to be held on October 22.

The Committee of Administrators had last month announced that the long-awaited elections for the Indian cricket board will be held on October 22.

The CoA, which was appointed by the Supreme Court in January 2017 to oversee the sweeping reforms recommended by the Lodha panel, met Friday in Mumbai at the BCCI headquarters to discuss the road map for the elections.

The state associations are supposed to hold their elections to elect office-bearers by September 14.