Kings Cup India vs Thailand live updates: Blue Tigers beat hosts to register first win under Stimac
India showed a lot of promise during their 3-1 loss against Curacao in Stimac’s first match in charge
India take on hosts Thailand in the third-place play-off in Buriram.
Live updates
FT: India 1-0 Thailand
The fans are happy
FT: India 1-0 Thailand
Second straight win over Thailand for India. They prove that the win at the AFC Asian Cup was no flash in the pan. They have now beaten Thailand in their own backyard without Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and Jeje Lalpekhlua
FT: India 1-0 Thailand
That’s the full-time whistle! India get their first win under Igor Stimac and it’s a famous win away at Thailand. Anirudh Thapa’s goal the difference in the end, but it was India’ rearguard that made the win possible. The defence dealt with waves of Thai attack to get the victory. India finish in third spot in King’s Cup
90+1’ India 1-0 Thailand
Four minutes added on and Amrinder makes a superb save from close range. The Indian custodian does well to recover after coming off his line and not reaching the ball
88’ India 1-0 Thailand
SO CLOSE! Thailand miss a great chance to equalise. Sumanya fires his header wide from close range. Big miss for the home side
87’ India 1-0 Thailand
Adil Khan to the rescue again. He cuts off a pass into the Thailand striker threatening to run on goal. India survive
85’ India 1-0 Thailand
The game has lost its tempo which is good news for India. Maybe the heat has taken toll on the players. India close to a fine away win.
80’ India 1-0 Thailand
India win a free-kick in a promising area. But Sahal fires it straight to the goalkeeper. Ten minutes for India to hold on
75’ India 1-0 Thailand. India make their final change. Sahal Abdul replaces Raynier Fernandes
68’ India 1-0 Thailand. Almost a tragedy for Thailand. The back pass to the Thai goalkeeper is almost met by the Indian striker. The goalkeeper misses it only for his defender to clear from the goal line.
65’ India 1-0 Thailand. Anirudh Thapa breaks free from his marker before unleashing a shot on goal which is just wide. Good work from India’s goalscorer
62’ India 1-0 Thailand. Great chance for Thailand! Dangda fires his header straight at Amrinder. The hosts worked up a nice move there
57’ India 1-0 Thailand. Jackichand Singh comes on for Farukh Choudhary. Igor Stimac is freshening up his attack.
53’ India 1-0 Thailand. Thithipan shoots from distance but Amrinder in goal is untroubled
51’ India 1-0 Thailand
First change by Stimac. Manvir Singh replaces Balwant Singh up top.
48’ India 1-0 Thailand
OFF THE POST! Farukh strikes the upright with a low shot. Thailand get off the hook as Balwant fires the rebound wide
46’ India 1-0 Thailand
Second half begins. Igor Stimac doesn’t make any changes to his team
HT: India 1-0 Thailand
The players are out on the field. Second half about to resume
Igor Stimac and Co making the long walk to the dressing room today? It seems so
HT: India 1-0 Thailand
Anirudh Thapa’s goal the difference at the break as The Blue Tigers go into the break with a 1-0 advantage. Thailand have had their moments but India, especially Adil Khan have held firm. India missed a glorious chance to double their lead just before half time. Overall it’s been a close affair and reflects in the scoreline
45+2’ India 1-0 Thailand
What a chance! India squander a great chance to double their lead. Farukh races clear of the defence but decides to square it off to Balwant for a tap-in, but his pass is short and Thailand survive
45+1’ India 1-0 Thailand
BLOCK! Once again it’s Adil Khan. India hanging on ahead of the interval
41’ India 1-0 Thailand
India under pressure as the game approaches half-time. Thailand pushing men forward. So far India have had the answers. Adil Khan has been a rock in defence. A clearance and a tackle from the 30-year-old in the last few minutes
35’ India 1-0 Thailand
Adil Khan on fire! The Pune defender makes a goal-saving block before making a goal-line clearance from a corner. What a game he is having!
25’ India 1-0 Thailand
Water Break! Good performance from India so far. They have defended resolutely and have carried a threat at the other end.
22’ India 1-0 Thailand
OFFSIDE! Lucky break for India after Dangda is flagged offside after finding the back of the net from a cross. There was a Thailand player waiting behind Dangda who was in an onside position, but the skipper made contact and India survive
21’ India 1-0 Thailand
CLOSE! Fine counter-attack from India. Vinit Rai and Farukh Choudhary combine to set up a chance for Balwant, but Thailand scramble clear
16’ India 1-0 Thailand
GOOOOAAALLL! Anirudh Thapa puts India ahead after he taps in Adil Khan’s cross. Good from the defender to get on the end of a loose ball.
15’ India 0-0 Thailand
Thailand playing a five-man defence. The wing-backs have started to bomb forward in attack for Thailand. India need protection out wide
10’ India 0-0 Thailand
Thailand getting into the game a bit after a spell of Indian possession. Like Curacao, Thailand attacking India from the flanks
4’ India 0-0 Thailand
Good start by India. Look comfortable in possession. Early on, it looks like both Farukh and Balwant are playing up top with Anriudh Thapa playing just behind them
KICK OFF! Hosts Thailand get the game underway. They are playing in their changed yellow strips.
India take on hosts Thailand in the third-place play-off in Buriram.
DEBUTS TODAY: Raynier Fernandes and Amarjit Singh make their full international debuts for India
TESTING THE STRENGTH: Igor Stimac will be using his entire squad except for goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh unless he brings him on later in the game. The coach wants to see how all his chosen ones perform in games and not just training
MEN IN BLUE: India to play in their blue kits today. Jhingan will lead India in Chhetri’s absence. Huge opportunity for some of India’s youngsters to impress.
LINEUPS: Igor Stimac has rung in the changes for the game against Thailand with as many as eight alteration from the line-up against Curacao. Amrinder Singh, Adil Khan, Anirudh Thapa, Vinit Rai, Raynier Fernanded, Amarjit Singh, Farukh Choudhary and Balwant Singh come into the team. No Sunil Chhetri for India. Sandhesh Jhingan leads the side
India take on Thailand in the third-place play-off in the King’s Cup football tournament with an aim to register their first win under Igor Stimac.
The 51-year-old Croatian has been trying to instill an attacking style of play ever since taking over the job from Englishman Stephen Constantine last month and though the team lost 1-3 against higher ranked Curacao in their opening match there were enough signs to build on.
On Saturday, India should go in much more confident against the hosts, having beaten them 4-1 in the Asian Cup opener in January this year. It would also be interesting to see what line-up Stimac prefers against the hosts. Whether he will continue with the aggressive formation or adopt a more conservative approach in search for his first win? We will know in few minutes from now.