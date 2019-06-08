World Cup 2019, England vs Bangladesh live: Roy reaches fifty as English openers tame the Tigers
Updates from England’s match against Bangladesh.
Live updates
After 15 overs, Bangladesh 101/0 (Roy 59, Bairstow 39)
Mustafizur somehow sneaks in four dot balls but Jason Roy goes bang on the fifth. It was over-pitched and thumped over covers for four. Eighth boundary for him. And it gets more bizarre as Shakib continues to bowl from the other end: his 7th over and we are only 15 overs down in this match! Just cannot fathom the logic of using up your best spinner up this early on. Hundred comes up for England at the end of the 15th over. Shakib strays in line and Bairstow clips it past short-fine for four. The English openers are making the most of this opportunity after failing in the first 2 games.
After 13 overs, Bangladesh 89/0 (Roy 52, Bairstow 34)
Mortaza continues to make your head scratch as he brings Shakib al Hasan for his 6th over, presumably for a change of ends for Mustafizur. For his part, Shakib bowls a tight over where he kept Roy and Bairstow on their toes. Roy was saved by the inside edge there as he went back in the crease and tried to cut one.
After 12 overs, Bangladesh 87/0 (Roy 51, Bairstow 34)
FIFTY! JASON ROY ON SONG! Starts over with the first six of the match: remains still and drives Saifuddin straight back. The right-hander then gets to his half-century in 38 balls with a dab down to third over. 11 runs come from that over. England are unstoppable at the moment.
After 11 overs, Bangladesh 76/0 (Roy 40, Bairstow 34)
Mustafizur Rahman (finally) joins the attack but the result for Bangladesh isn’t any better. The English openers pick up nine runs comfortably. Bairstow, this time, with a wonderful flick past mid-wicket for four.
After 10 overs, Bangladesh 67/0 (Roy 38, Bairstow 27)
First 4 overs: 9 runs
Next 6 overs: 58 runs
After a steady start, England are racing away in Cardiff now. Saifuddin bowls his 2nd and Roy hits a lofted straight drive for four. That was not even well hit, but still had plenty in it to go past the fence in a couple of bounces. Bangladesh have let England get away and this is now a fantastic start for the hosts.
After 9 overs, Bangladesh 60/0 (Roy 33, Bairstow 26)
What is Mortaza thinking?! Yet another over for Shakib and no Mustafizur yet. This is bizarre cricket from Bangladesh. Bairstow gets a couple of boundaries in that over: one a all-run four! That’s a rarity in cricket. Then there is a short ball that Bairstow doesn’t have to run after that, hitting the ball in the same area but powerfully enough for it to be a four the traditional way.
After 8 overs, Bangladesh 52/0 (Roy 33, Bairstow 18)
Big over for England as fifty comes up. Saifuddin comes into bowl and concedes 16 runs! Bairstow welcomes him into the attack with a rasping straight drive and repeats it later in the over. There are a couple of threes in that over too, one a lucky break for Roy, as he gets a leading edge that goes in the gap between point and gully.
After 7 overs, Bangladesh 36/0 (Roy 30, Bairstow 6)
Indeed, one over too many for Shakib. There is no turn on offer, and Bangladesh are wasting the new ball with some grass on the pitch.Roy hits two more boundaries in that over. First a cover drive that races towards the boundary, that is followed later in the over by a short ball that is pulled away for four. Roy looking in great touch now and Bangladesh under early pressure.
After 6 overs, Bangladesh 26/0 (Roy 21, Bairstow 5)
Two boundaries for Roy in that Mortaza over and on both occasions, on another day, he could have been out. First an inside edge evades the stumps for a four through fine leg. Then, a well-timed flick but it was just inches away from Mustafizur at short midwicket.
And Mortaza continues with Shakib. Perhaps one over too many?
After 5 overs, Bangladesh 15/0 (Roy 12, Bairstow 3)
Shakib has a third over (perhaps the last for now). England do well to rotate the strike in that over, given there are no easy boundaries. Roy uses his feet well to drive one through cover for three runs.
After 4 overs, Bangladesh 9/0 (Roy 8, Bairstow 1)
Bairstow is finally off the mark in that over with a pull to square leg. Good over by Mortaza where he got the ball to just nip in from the good length area. A leading edge almost carried to cover. Half-hearted appeal for LBW off the last ball.
After 3 overs, Bangladesh 7/0 (Roy 7, Bairstow 0)
Another accurate over from Shakib, just one run coming from it. First signs off aggression from Roy in that over, as he gave himself room and looked to hoick one. Played all over that one and is saved by the inside edge on to the pads. Bairstow, meanwhile, is yet to get off the mark after facing seven balls,
After 2 overs, Bangladesh 6/0 (Roy 6, Bairstow 0)
The first ball bowled by Mortaza moves prodigiously in the air but not much after that. Roy, who had an imminently forgettable day against Pakistan, is up and running today with a lovely straight drive. First boundary of the day.
After 1 over, Bangladesh 1/0 (Roy 1, Bairstow 0)
Accurate start from Shakib as mixes up the pace but keeps the length steady. Not giving any room to England openers. Just a single off the first over as England begin cautiously.
2.59 pm: Will Bangladesh open with spin even if there is a tinge of green? Well, yes. They are. Shakib al Hasan has the ball in his hand. We are all set in Cardiff.
2.53 pm: National anthems underway.
England captain Eoin Morgan at the toss: “I don’t think this is a bad toss to lose considering the amount of grass that has come off this wicket. We had a bad day against Pakistan, hopefully we’ll have a good one today.”
2.40 pm: Team news
No changes for Bangladesh, England make one change as expected with Plunkett coming in for Moeen Ali.
England XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (w), Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood.
Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman
2.38 pm: If you are missing the India-Thailand football match in King’s Cup, you can follow that here.
2.33 pm: Bangladesh have won the toss and Mortaza opts to field first.
2.28 pm: There is a tinge of green as is usual in Cardiff. But not a lot of lateral movement will be on offer, thinks Michael Holding. Expects to do something early on, with the ball coming on to the bat nicely as the day goes by. It’s also a warm day in Cardiff, which means we will likely get a match without rain interruptions.
2.25 pm: Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow’s dominance at the top of the order has been a hallmark of England’s rise to become the top-ranked team in one-day internationals. But the fast starts have been checked with South Africa, in the opening match of the tournament, handing the new ball to leg-spinner Imran Tahir, who dismissed Bairstow for a duck.
In England’s second match, Pakistan opened their bowling with Shadab Khan and the move paid off, with the leg-spinner dismissing Roy cheaply.
The green pitch in Cardiff allowed New Zealand’s arsenal of quicks to skittle Sri Lanka last weekend, while Nuwan Pradeep then did the same to Afghanistan. As a result, England appear likely to recall Liam Plunkett, perhaps at the expense of spinners Adil Rashid or Moeen Ali.
But Bangladesh will likely be sticking to their tried-and-tested formula, relying on the spin of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan and Mosaddek Hossain.
2.19 pm: For Bangladesh, a match at Sophia Gardens sees them back at the scene of one of their greatest triumphs – a 2005 ODI win over Australia, then as now world champions, that is arguably the biggest upset in the history of international cricket.
Mashrafe Mortaza, who played in that stunning five-wicket success, is now Bangladesh’s captain.
He took heart from how Bangladesh had nearly defended a target of 245 against New Zealand, saying the team were in good spirits as they prepared to face England.
“I think they (England) are one of the biggest side in this tournament. It’s not going to be easy, we knew that,” said Mashrafe. “But again, if we can play our best possible cricket, you never know.”
2.10 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live blog of the World Cup match between England and Bangladesh.
England will face the side who kick-started their transformation into a major threat in one-day internationals when the tournament hosts continue their World Cup campaign against Bangladesh in Cardiff on Saturday.
The Tigers condemned Eoin Morgan’s men to a first-round exit at the 2015 edition with a 15-run victory in Adelaide.
At that point there was no longer any way of hiding England’s white-ball woes and, with a home World Cup up next, then England and Wales Cricket Board director Andrew Strauss was determined the national side’s limited overs form had to improve.
To that end, Peter Moores was sacked as coach, with Strauss bringing in experienced Australian Trevor Bayliss as his replacement.
Since that debacle ‘Down Under’, England have risen to to the top of the one-day international rankings.
But having started their quest to win a first men’s World Cup with a 104-run thrashing of South Africa at the Oval, they head into this weekend’s clash on the back of a surprise 14-run defeat by Pakistan.