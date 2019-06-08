World Cup, New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live: Kiwis remove Zazai, Zadran in quick succession
Catch the Live Updates of the match between the Black Caps and the Afghans at Taunton here.
(Afghanistan are eyeing their first win of the tournament following a heart-breaking defeat against Sri lanka. New Zealand are looking for their third win)
Live updates
Afghanistan 66/2 in 11.1 Overs - Zadran out!
Another soft dismissal. That was angled down the leg side from Ferguson and Latham takes a safe catch behind the stumps. Double breakthrough for the Kiwis, who have roared back in the contest.
Noor Ali Zadran c Latham b Ferguson 31(38)
Afghanistan 66/1 in 10.5 Overs - Zazai out!
Zazai is dismissed. It was a much-needed breakthrough for the New Zealanders. The left-hander goes for a wild slash over point and it’s a simple catch for Colin Munro.
Hazratullah Zazai c Munro b Neesham 34(28)
Afghanistan 61/0 in 10 Overs (Zazai 34, Noor Ali Zadran 26)
There is no respite for the New Zealand bowlers. In comes Lockie Ferguson and he goes for runs too. Zadran pierces the off-side field and the ball goes past mid-off. 10 from the over.
Afghanistan 51/0 in 9 Overs
12 from the over! Zazai hits the first SIX of the match. The left-hander pounced on it in a flash and clubs it over deep mid-wicket. Henry continues to be expensive.
Afghanistan 37/0 in 7 Overs
This is excellent from the Afghan batsmen. They are going for their shots and the boundaries keep on coming. Can they build on this? Matt Henry has gone for plenty so far and has looked off colour.
Afghanistan 27/0 in 5 Overs
DROPPED! De Grandhomme drops skier from Zazai, who continues to go for his shots. Big reprieve for Afghanistan. That went miles in the air. The batsmen continue to attack Matt Henry, who has gone for plenty in these early overs.
Afghanistan 19/0 in 4 Overs
Much better from Matt Henry. No width on offer it’s a lot fuller and slower for the batsmen. Just two from the over. Zazai had clubbed him for three consecutive boundaries in the first over. Three from Boult’s second over. Zadran is taking his time in the middle while Zazai is his aggressive self.
Afghanistan 16/0 in 2 Overs
Fine start for the Afghanistan openers. They are throwing caution to the wind and its just the start they looking for. Matt Henry is clubbed for three boundaries in first over by Zazai and they were back-to-back. The batsmen are not holding back.
Harzratullah Zazai and Noor Ali Zadran are at the crease. Matt Henry is to bowl.
5:50 pm: The national anthems are on. There was forecast of rain but it’s nice and sunny at Taunton right now.
5:40 pm: Afghanistan have made three changes with Ikram Alikhil replacing the injured Mohammad Shahzad. Aftab Alam and Noor Ali Zadran also come into the lineup.
Lineups
Afghanistan Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib(c), Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan
New Zealand Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
5:35 pm: Williamson: It is nice to have a couple of wins in front of us. We have to adapt to the new surface.
Naib: It looks like a good wicket. We have to play positive cricket and I would have batted first. We have three changes.
TOSS: New Zealand have won the toss and Kane Williamson opts to field first.
5:15 pm: For Afghanistan, it was a case of so close yet so far in Cardiff. They had restricted Sri Lanka to a modest score and started well in the chase. Unfortunately, they were left licking their wounds as Nuwan Pradeep and Lasith Malinga saved them from the blushes. New Zealand started the tournament with a commanding 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka.
Bangladesh, though, pushed Black Caps to the limit in the previous game. In a see-saw game, New Zealand required Mitchell Santner’s heroics to take them over the line. New Zealand currently lie on top of the table with four points and have a superior run-rate compared to Trans-Trasman rivals Australia. Pacers Trent Boult and Matt Henry have been superb for New Zealand whereas Mohammad Nabi is fresh from bowling one of the greatest overs in the history of the tournament. Taunton is expected to be a high-scoring ground.