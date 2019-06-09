World Cup 2019, India vs Australia live: Massive test for Virat Kohli and Co against in-form Aussies
Updates from India’s second match at the 2019 World Cup.
Live updates
2:25 pm: “It’s a typical Oval wicket with a thick covering of grass. It will do a bit later in the day. Virat Kohli or Aaron Finch might select to bat first as it looks a good pitch to bat on. 280-plus score on the cards,” says Michael Slater in his pitch report.
2:23 pm: Australian captain Aaron Finch added a bit of spice to the encounter with his remarks at the pre-match press conference on Saturday:
2:19 pm: In their last game, Australia put in a vintage performance. From tottering at 38/4, they went on to post a massive total and defeated West Indies.
This is the stuff that, to borrow a cliche, champions are made of. This is the reason hundreds of thousands support Australia (not just Australians, mind you). This is also the reason fans of other teams often get fed up (with a begrudging appreciation). Like player of the match Nathan Coulter-Nile said, “If we had got bowled out for 150, we’d still back ourselves.”
The win at Trent Bridge was proof that even when the aura of invincibility around them is diminishing you cannot take the fight out of them. Not at the World Cup.
Read about that match here.
2.10 pm: The last time Australia lost an ODI was against India at home, to trail 2-0 in the five-match series. Since then they have won 10 matches on the trot. They have their star batsmen and bowlers back in the side and in form. In World Cups, their head-to-head against India is lop-sided, having won eight out of the 11 matches between the two sides.
So when Virat Kohli and Co, take the field against the defending champions today, it is not an understatement to say they face a stern test as one of modern cricket’s most storied rivalries resumes at The Oval in London on Sunday.
2.06 pm: Jasprit Bumrah has now assimilated red-ball learning into his white-ball tradecraft. Can Australia handle the in-form Indian pacer today? Chetan Narula reports from England.
2.00 pm: Virat Kohli led India to their first-ever Test series triumph in Australia earlier this year to consolidate their position as the world’s top side in the five-day format. And soon after, in the first three of the eight One-Day Internationals they have played so far in 2019, India clinched the series Down Under.
But the Aaron Finch-led Australia team came back to defeat India in their own backyard in a limited-overs series in March, setting up them up for the World Cup in England and Wales.
To add to the already spicy rivalry, Finch has hailed Steve Smith as the world’s best batsman across all formats, saying having him and David Warner back in the fold is a huge boost for the team.
Smith and Warner played their first official international matches at the World Cup in England and Wales after serving year-long ball-tampering bans.
Smith made a gritty 73 in Australia’s win over West Indies after Warner smashed an unbeaten 89 not out in his team’s opening win against Afghanistan, meaning both are in good form as they prepare to face Virat Kohli’s India on Sunday.
Would that spur Kohli on to improve what is a surprising below-par record in World Cup matches? We will find out today in what promises to be a cracker.