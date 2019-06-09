French Open, men’s final live: Dominic Thiem breaks first in opening set
The Spanish 11-time champion is in his 12th final at Roland Garros, the Austrian 4th seed is in his second.
In what is fast becoming a fascinating inter-generational rivalry on clay, second seed Rafael Nadal takes on fourth seed Dominic Thiem in the French Open final for the second straight year. Preview
1st set: Nadal 2-3 Thiem (Thiem breaks)
The Austrian is incredible with his return and takes the break with a sumptuous cross-court winner with his forehand after an enticing rally. Nadal took a 30-0 lead and a fourth unforced error allowed Thiem to get back in the contest. Nadal recovered after what looked like Thiem had put him in an uncomfortable position at the net. Theim’s returns were a thing of beauty on that occasion too. This is set up for a fascinating final.
1st set: Nadal 2-2 Thiem
Theim impresses on serve and he is also aided by a couple of uncharacteristic unforced errors from Nadal’s forehand. Theim levels things up in the first set after yet another powerful return bounces wide after clipping the top of the net. The 25-year-old will be encouraged by this.
1st set: Nadal 2-1 Thiem
Nadal was running away with it after making a couple of quick points but Thiem makes a spirited comeback to make it 30-40, once again pushing his opponent deep in the baseline. The Spaniard was caught flat-footed and hit it wide. It was deuce after Nadal’s cross-court return bounced off the net and went out. The reigning champion turn on his class once again with yet another magnificent drop with his forehand to take advantage. Nadal pockets the point with an ace.
1st set: Nadal 1-1 Thiem
Good comeback from Thiem. Nadal made it 30-all with a gorgeous volleyed return at the net. Thiem, though, continues to hit deep and was solid with his forehand. He earns his first points of the match.
1st set: Nadal 1-0 Thiem
Nadal serves first and takes the the first points of the match. After a mistimed forehand, Thiem hits it long to make it 30-all. The duo are then entangled in a long rally. Thiem’s backhand return goes wide and the reigning champion completes the point with with a return lob.
6.40 PM: As much as this final seems like a foregone conclusion – Nadal is 11-0 in French Open finals after all – it should be noted that Thiem is the only active male player under 28 to have played Grand slam singles final. The 25-year-old is sure to be more competitive in this final than his last.
6. 35 PM: The players are on court, Nadal is arranging his bottles while Thiem waits for him at the net for the toss.
6.30 PM: Thiem has four wins on clay over the 11-time Roland Garros champion, second only to Djokovic. But can the heir apparent become just the third man to beat ‘King of Clay’ Nadal at Roland Garros?
Road to the final
Nadal has hardly broken sweat this year, making the final for the loss of just one set, against David Goffin in the third round. Thiem, on the other hand, needed four sets in the first four matches and a five-setter in the semi-finals against world Noval Djokovic.
Incidentally, this will be Thiem’s fourth straight day of play after rain and wind washed out a day and extended his semi-finals over two days.
Nadal
1st rd: bt Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 6-2, 6-1, 6-3
2nd rd: bt Yannick Maden (GER) 6-1, 6-2, 6-4
3rd rd: bt David Goffin (BEL x27) 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3
4th rd: bt Juan Ignacio Londero (ARG) 6-2, 6-3, 6-3
QF: bt Kei Nishikori (JPN x7) 6-1, 6-1, 6-3
SF: bt Roger Federer (SUI x3) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2
Thiem
1st rd: bt Tommy Paul (USA) 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-2
2nd rd: bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 7-5
3rd rd: bt Pablo Cuevas (URU) 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5
4th rd: bt Gael Monfils (FRA x14) 6-4, 6-4, 6-2
QF: bt Karen Khachanov (RUS x10) 6-2, 6-4, 6-2
Head-to-head
While Nadal leads their head-to-head 8-4, Thiem won their most recent meeting on clay in the semi-finals in Barcelona in April in straight sets. In fact, the 25-year-old was the only player to beat Nadal on clay in 2017 and 2018 and has continued the streak this year.
Nadal vs Thiem head-to-head
|Year
|Tournament
|Winner
|Score
|2019
|Barcelona Open (semi-final)
|Thiem
|6-4, 6-4
|2018
|US Open (quarter-final)
|Nadal
|0-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/5)
|2018
|French Open (final)
|Nadal
|6-4, 6-3, 6-2
|2018
|Madrid Masters (quarter-final)
|Thiem
|7-5, 6-3
|2018
|Monte Carlo Masters (quarter-final)
|Nadal
|6-0, 6-2
|2017
|French Open (semi-final)
|Nadal
|6-3, 6-4, 6-0
|2017
|Rome Masters (quarter-final)
|Thiem
|6-4, 6-3
|2017
|Madrid Masters (final)
|Nadal
|Nadal 7-6 (8/6), 64
|2017
|Barcelona Open (final)
|Nadal
|6-4, 6-1
|2016
|Monte Carlo Masters (Round of 16)
|Nadal
|7-5, 6-3
|2016
|Argentina Open (semi-final)
|Thiem
|6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7/4)
|2014
|French Open (Round of 64)
|Nadal
|6-2, 6-2, 6-3
6.05 pm: In what is fast becoming a fascinating inter-generational rivalry on clay, Nadal knows he cannot under-estimate Thiem in their second straight final here.
Thiem has four wins on clay over the 33-year-old Spaniard, second only to Djokovic. But can the heir apparent become just the third man to beat ‘King of Clay’ Nadal at Roland Garros? Read our preview
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the French Open men’s singles final. In a repeat of the 2018 final, 11-time champion Rafael Nadal takes on Dominic Thiem.
The Spanish 2nd seed is in his 12th final at Roland Garros, the Austrian 4th seed is in his second.