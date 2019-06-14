Is that a bird? Is that a plane? Well, you now how this goes.

The outfield at cricket stadiums in England have been witnessing stunning catches this last month. England’s Ben Stokes and West Indies’ Sheldon Cottrell have both sealed their entries for catch of the 2019 World Cup already.

Away from the World Cup, in the ICC Women’s Championship, the latest to this list was England’s Fran Wilson who pulled off a stunning catch in third and final ODI against West Indies on Thursday. The world champions swept to a 135-run victory at Chelmsford sealing the ODI series 3-0 at home.

While the result was all but certain, Wilson’s stunner in the field provided a magic touch to the proceedings.

The 27-year-old was playing her first match of the series, fielding at cover when the West Indies chase begun. Having won the toss and sent England to bat, WI were chasing a target of 267 revised under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method. The hosts had scored 258/4 with Sarah Taylor getting her first ODI half-century in over a year.

The visitors were 12 for no loss in 11 balls when the explosive Hayley Matthews tried to drive a Kate Cross delivery through the covers. It would have raced to the boundary had Wilson not dived full-length to her left and plucked the ball in full speed.

You have to watch it to believe it:

Twitter was floored by the superhero effort as well.

It’s 6.45 in Southampton. Made a coffee. Watched Fran Wilson’s catch another 5 times. Nuts. pic.twitter.com/MyDUrCbYmK — Charles Dagnall (@CharlesDagnall) June 14, 2019

Personally think that Fran Wilson should have won herself a place in the starting XI for the Ashes on July 2 with this.



A catch like that - to dismiss Lanning or Perry, say - could win England the series. And Wilson is the best fielder they've got.



It's a no-brainer IMO. https://t.co/fLrjcbqSrb — Raf Nicholson (@RafNicholson) June 14, 2019

Absolute screamer of a catch from England’s Fran Wilson pic.twitter.com/ND9K8HzSMi — James Dart (@James_Dart) June 13, 2019

The catch from Fran Wilson really was something else.



I mean, just look at where her legs are 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/cclSfUvrT7 — Henry Moeran (@henrymoeranBBC) June 13, 2019

A stunner, indeed.