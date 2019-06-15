World Cup 2019, South Africa vs Afghanistan live: Openers Zazai, Zadran give Afghans steady start
Updates from match No 21 of the World Cup.
Live updates
After 5 overs, Afghanistan are 25/0 – Zazai 16, Zadran 8
Zazai survives! Rabada bangs it in and the left-hander goes for a pull, the ball goes high up and Chris Morris can’t hold on to it running backwards. Good effort, though. Another decent over for the Afghans.
After 4 overs, Afghanistan are 17/0 – Zazai 11, Zadran 5
Shot! Hendricks pitches it slightly full and wide, Zadran gets off the mark with a good-looking drive through covers. Good over from Afghanistan, eight runs from it.
After 3 overs, Afghanistan are 9/0 – Zazai 9, Zadran 0
Some runs for Afghanistan from Rabada’s second over. Zazai takes his front leg out and picks up a single and two doubles. The right-arm pacer struggling a bit with his line there. South Africa need to make the most of the green pitch and get early wickets.
After 2 overs, Afghanistan are 4/0 – Zazai 4, Zadran 0
Maiden over! Beuran Hendricks gets off to the perfect start. The left-arm pacer angles the ball away from the right-handed Noor Ali Zadran wonderfully. South Africa have bowled 11 out of 12 dot balls so far.
After 1 over, Afghanistan are 4/0 – Zazai 4, Zadran 0
Four! First boundary of the day for Afghanistan and it comes from Hazratullah Zazai’s bat. Kagiso Rabada bowls five dot balls but the sixth one is a full-toss, the left-hander flicks it past square-leg for a boundary.
5:56 pm: We’re minutes away from the first ball at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The players have taken the field, it’s time for the national anthems.
5:50 pm: Shaun Pollock in his pitch report: “There’s plenty of grass on the wicket and you can make things happen as a bowler. There will be plenty of movement if you hit the deck around the good length area. It could be challenging for a few batsmen.”
5.46 pm: “Week one was a bad start to the tournament but that’s done now. We’ve got to put all our energy and focus into the now and what’s coming up next,” Faf du Plessis ahead of today’s game. Read here.
5.40 pm: Asghar Afghan makes a comeback into the XI while Rashid Khan is alright to play after getting hit on the head against New Zealand. No changes for SA from that washed out match against WI.
Afghanistan playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib (c), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali khil (w), Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan.
South Africa playing XI: Quinton de Kock (w), Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Beuran Hendricks.
5.35 pm: South African captain Faf du Plessis at the toss: “We haven’t played any cricket since our last game. So there was no need to change the team. We have had some really good team chats and hopefully we can execute that.”
5.33 pm: South Africa have won the toss and opt to bowl first...
5.31 pm: “The first thing to celebrate is we have nice weather,” says Mbangwa.
5.28 pm: At The Oval, Australia are giving Sri Lanka a tough time.
For updates of the World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka, head here.
5.20 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live blog of match no 21 at the World Cup. South Africa take on Afghanistan in the battle of two struggling teams.
Winless so far in the tournament, both South Africa and Afghanistan will be eagerly looking to tick the victory box when they take on each other in a World Cup encounter in Cardiff on Saturday.
The two bottom-placed teams know that this will be their best chance to post their first win in the ongoing 50-over showpiece.
This is perhaps the first time that South Africa, from the very beginning, were never in contention to make it to the semifinals but remaining winless after four matches is something unexpected. After three straight losses against England, Bangladesh and India, their fourth match against the West Indies was abandoned due to rain.
Afghanistan faced a similar fate, losing all three of their matches till now to defending champions Australia, Sri Lanka and New Zealand. However, the players of the war-torn nation can take confidence from the fact that they gave a good account of themselves against the Sri Lankans and almost pulled it off.
While Afghanistan will be fancying their chances against a lowly South Africa side, the Proteas would be more than keen to live up to their past reputation and make a statement against the Asian side.
South Africa have been mostly done in by their inexperienced batting line-up, coupled with injuries to a few of their key players. The Protea batsmen have been struggling, and even in the wash-out game against West Indies, they were down at 29/2 before the match was called off.