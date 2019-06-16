Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday urged the country’s cricket team to banish all fears of losing and go into its match against India with a positive mindset. Khan tweeted a five-part message for the Pakistan team and captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

When I started my cricketing career I assumed success was 70% talent & 30% mind. By the time I finished playing cricket I felt it was 50-50 ratio. But now I tend to agree with my friend Gavaskar it's 60% mental strength & 40 % talent. Today role of mind will be more than 60% 1/5 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 16, 2019

2/5 Today, given the intensity of the match, both teams will come under great mental pressure and the power of the mind will decide the outcome of the match today. In Sarfaraz we are fortunate to have a bold captain & today he will have to be at his daring best. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 16, 2019

Khan, who had captained Pakistan to World Cup glory in 1992, advised skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed to be decisive in his decision-making. “In order to have a winning, offensive strategy Sarfaraz must go in with specialist batsmen and bowlers because ‘Raillu Kattas’ (players who add little value, and have limited impact) rarely perform under pressure – especially the intense kind that will be generated today,” Khan tweeted, suggesting that Sarfaraz opt to bat first unless the wicket is damp.

4/5 1. In order ro have a winning offensive strategy Sarfaraz must go in with specialist batsmen and bowlers because "Raillu Kattas" rarely perform under pressure - especially the intense kind that will be generated today. 2. Unless pitch is damp, Sarfaraz must win the toss & bat — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 16, 2019

Khan said the battle will be won and lost in the mind. “Today, given the intensity of the match, both teams will come under great mental pressure and the power of the mind will decide the outcome of the match today. In Sarfaraz we are fortunate to have a bold captain & today he will have to be at his daring best,” he said.

“All fears of losing should be banished from the mind as the mind can only process one thought at a time. Fear of losing leads to a negative & defensive strategy & crucially mistakes by opponents are not pounced upon,” he added.

Khan concluded his message by wishing the team well.

The match is scheduled to begin at 3 pm. Pakistan won the toss and chose to field first.

