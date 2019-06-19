India opener Shikhar Dhawan, in a video released on his social media accounts on Wednesday, addressed the fans after being ruled out of the ongoing World Cup with a thumb injury.

Dhawan suffered the injury after being hit by a Pat Cummins bouncer against Australia. The left-hander scored a match-winning 117 in the match but missed out his side’s matches against New Zealand – which was washed out without a ball being bowled – and Pakistan. Dhawan was tipped to make a return at a later stage but on Wednesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed that Dhawan will take no further part in the event.

In the video, a visibly heartbroken Dhawan said that he was grateful to the support and well wishes he received over the past two weeks.

Dhawan said: “I want to show my gratitude to the love that you have given me. I appreciate it and unfortunately, my [injured] thumb won’t recover in time.”

He added, “I wanted to play the World Cup and represent my country. Now, it’s time for me to go back and recover for the next edition. The boys are doing a great job and I am sure they continue to do so and win the World Cup. Your support and prayers are important to us. I love you all.”

KL Rahul was promoted as the opener against Pakistan and played a useful hand as India extended their winning streak in World Cups over their neighbours to seven matches. Swashbuckling wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been approved as Dhawan’s replacement.

Virat Kohli and Co’s next assignment is against bottom-placed Afghanistan on Saturday.