World Cup 2019, Australia vs Bangladesh live updates: Australia win toss, elect to bat first
Live updates from match No 26 at the World Cup.
2.37 pm: Two changes for the Tigers. Three for the Aussies.
Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.
Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.
2.34 pm: Aaron Finch: We are gonna bat first, looks a really good surface. I think we have played well in patches. There have been times we haven’t got it right. Still excited to be in this position. Stoinis comes back in the team. We get through the middle overs nicely.
2.30 pm: Australia have won the toss and they are going to bat first.
2.15 pm: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of match No 26 at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019. It’s Australia vs Bangladesh at Trent Bridge today.
Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey says the defending champions will target Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan when the two sides meet in what is a must-win clash for the Asian side.
Shakib’s brilliant century helped the Tigers complete the second-highest World Cup chase in a seven-wicket win over the West Indies in Taunton on Monday.
The 32-year-old allrounder, who is the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 384 runs, also hit a century against England earlier in the tournament and has been among the wickets.
When Bangladesh beat Australia in a 2005 one-day international in Cardiff, it was widely regarded as one of the biggest upsets in cricket history. But they are now an established force and, having beaten both South Africa and the West Indies already at this tournament, they are pushing for an unlikely semi-final berth.
“We’ve obviously put our time into Shakib and all the players at the top of the order as well as their bowling,” Carey said on Wednesday.
“He’s in probably career-best form with the white ball. So we sort of know the areas and line and length we want to bowl to him and I guess out there we’ll assess the conditions as well.
“We leave that up to the bowlers and the captain to do that, but he’s one guy we want to get out early.”
And if Australia do manage to do that and win, they will be back on top of the points table:
Points table
|Team
|Matches-Wins-Losses
|Net run-rate
|Points
|New Zealand
|5-4-0 (+1 NR)
|+1.591
|9
|England
|5-4-1
|+1.862
|8
|Australia
|5-4-1
|+0.812
|8
|India
|4-3-0 (+1NR)
|+1.029
|7
|Bangladesh
|5-2-2 (+1NR)
|-0.270
|5
|Sri Lanka
|5-1-2 (+2NR)
|-1.778
|4
|West Indies
|5-1-3 (+1NR)
|+0.272
|3
|South Africa
|6-1-4 (+1NR)
|-0.193
|3
|Pakistan
|5-1-3 (+1NR)
|-1.933
|3
|Afghanistan
|5-0-5
|-2.089
|0