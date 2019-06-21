Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is all set to complete his broadcasting commitments for the World Cup even as Justice DK Jain’s latest observation on the ongoing conflict of interest case.

Justice Jain has observed that players/ex-players doing commentary as well as holding management positions in Indian Premier League teams will come under the ambit of conflict of interest as per Lodha Panel’s ‘One Person One Post’ rule.

He has ruled that Ganguly and VVS Laxman can’t be holding twin jobs of being Cricket Advisory Committee members and mentors with IPL franchises, and that the two former players will have to make a choice.

It is, however, learnt that Ganguly will be completing his World Cup assignment he has an exclusive contract with the ICC and not Star Sports.

“Sourav is doing commentary for the world feed. He has no contractual obligations with the Star Sports,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying.

He added, “And this is his only one-off broadcasting assignment for the time being for the ICC. He will certainly complete his World Cup assignment. He is not doing the Afghanistan match as he is back in Kolkata for some personal work.

“But Sourav is going to be back in UK on June 25 and do the remaining India games starting the match on 27th against West Indies in Manchester.”

Regarding those who are contracted with Star Sports for the tournament, this may be a one-off event and most of them have contracts on a series to series basis.

“Most of the current or former players, who are being perceived to be conflicted need not worry as things will change after the World Cup. It will depend on what kind of assignments they take,” another BCCI official was quoted as saying.