Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur was the star once again as India beat Japan in the summit clash of the FIH Series Finals to capture the gold medal in Hiroshima on Sunday.

India, the top ranked team of the tournament, completed a 3-1 victory over the hosts in a final which saw Japan score a lucky goal while India scored all three goals by converting the penalty corners.

By virtue of making it to the final, India have also qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Qualifiers 2019. India had defeated Chile in the semi-final.

India opened the scoring in the third minute when captain Rani Rampal converted a penalty corner. But a goal in the 11th minute for Japan by Kanon cancelled India’s lead and the two teams went to half-time tied 1-1.

It took India 42 minutes to find the back of the net again as Gurjit came up with a powerful drag to convert the penalty corner and give India 2-1 lead in the 45th minute.

Japan decided to play without the goalkeeper for the final three minutes of the game. They conceded a penalty corner in the final minute and had to pay the price as Gurjit easily put it past the line of defenders.

Chile defeated Russia 3-1 in penalty shootout to claim the bronze medal.