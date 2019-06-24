Ramkumar Ramanathan powered into the second round of the men’s singles qualifiers at Wimbledon while Saketh Myneni’s challenge came to an end on Monday.

On the ATP tour, India’s top-ranked singles player Prajnesh Gunneswaran sailed into the second round of the Antalya Open.

Ramkumar took exactly an hour get the better of Lukas Lacko of Slovenia, a former top-50 player, beating 6-3, 6-2 on the grass courts of Wimbledon. He didn’t face a single break point through the match.

The Indian will face Kamil Majchrzak of Poland in the second round of the qualifiers on Tuesday.

However, Myneni fought hard for two hours and 22 minutes before going down 4-6, 6-4, 5-7 against Guillermo Garcia Lopez of Spain.

The women’s singles qualifiers begin on Tuesday, with India’s Ankita Raina in the fray.

In Turkey, Prajnesh started his campaign with a straight-set win over Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia. The world No 94 beat 286-ranked Tipsarevic, 6-0 7-6 in the first round of the grass-court tournament. He will play Lorenzo Sonego in the second round.

The Indian has already booked his place in the main draw of Wimbledon by virtue of his ranking.

In the doubles event, Divij Sharan and Marcelo Demoliner started their campaign with a win. They beat Tuna Altuna and Cem Ilkel 7-5, 6-2.