Veteran West Indies batsman Chris Gayle will retire from international cricket after the series against India scheduled in August-September.

The 39-year-old, last month, stated that he would call it quits after the ongoing World Cup but speaking the left-hander said he has had a change of mind ahead of his team’s match against India.

“It’s still not the end. I still have a few games to go. May be another series to go, as well. Who knows, we will see what happens,” Gayle said.

He added, “My plans after World Cup? I may play a Test match against India and then I will definitely play the ODIs against India. I won’t play the T20s. That’s my plan after the World Cup,”

West Indies media manager Philip Spooner later confirmed that the assignment against India will be Gayle’s last in national colours. “Yes, Chris will play his last series against India,” Spooner told PTI.

India’s tour of West Indies comprises of three T20 Internationals, three One followed by a couple of Test matches. The T20Is will open the tour from August 3, the ODIs are lined up from August 8 and the Tests will take place between August 22 and 3.

Gayle has appeared in 103 Tests, accumulating 7,215 runs at an average of 42.19. In 294 ODI appearances, Gayle put together 10,345 runs, while in 58 T20 Internationals, he has 1,627 runs.