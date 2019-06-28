Skipper Virat Kohli’s gritty half-century and India’s incisive bowling performance powered India to a comprehensive 125-run win over West Indies on Thursday, all but assuring them of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals.

Kohli top-scored with 72 to help set up his team’s total of 268/7 in 50 overs after electing to bat first at Manchester’s Old Trafford.

His experience has come good for us 8 out of 10 times: Kohli backs Dhoni after West Indies win

The Indian bowlers, led by paceman Mohammed Shami, then dismissed West Indies for 143 in 34.2 overs to end the West Indies’ hopes of progressing.

India, who have displaced England as the top-ranked One-Day International team, remain the only unbeaten side in the tournament and need just one victory from their remaining three league games to guarantee a semi-finals berth.

India got 268 because of Dhoni but they couldn’t get 290 because of him: Twitter debates MSD’s knock

West Indies joined Afghanistan and South Africa as the three teams to bow out of the race for the final four so far.

Thursday’s match saw several records tumble and it also threw up some incredible numbers. From Virat Kohli becoming the fastest to 20,000 international runs to West Indies carrying on an embarrassing losing streak, there were many interesting statistics that came out from match No 34 of this 12th edition of the ICC World Cup.

Here are all of the stats and numbers:

Virat Kohli is the first Indian captain to win his first five matches in the World Cup.#INDvWI #INDvsWI #CWC19 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 27, 2019

Best figures for Ind vs WI in ODIs



4/16 M Shami Manchester 2019 *

3/12 M Amarnath Lord's 1983

3/26 R Shastri Manchester 1983

3/26 Zaheer Khan Chennai 2011#CWC19 #WIvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 27, 2019

72 runs in this game are the fewest scored by Virat Kohli when he was the Player of Match award in an ODI. Previous lowest - 77* vs England in Ranchi, 2013. #WIvIND #CWC19 — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) June 27, 2019

India's winning margin of 125 runs



- their fourth largest against WI in ODIs

- WI's third largest defeat in ODI WCs#WIvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 27, 2019

#ViratKohli



- 1st Indian captain to win 10 consecutive ODIs outside home.

- 1st Indian captain to win 10 consecutive ODIs outside Asia.#WIvIND #CWC19 #TeamIndia — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) June 27, 2019

West Indies now becomes the 3rd side after Afg & SAf to be out of the reckoning for the #CWC19 SF spot.

This means since winning b2b titles in 1975/1979 and reaching #CWC final in 1983, WI, in last 9 editions, has managed to reach SFs just once-in 1996!#CWC2019#IndvsWI#IndvWI — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 27, 2019

Most wickets taken by a bowler in first 9 World Cup matches:@MdShami11 - 25

Lasith Malinga - 24

Mitchell Starc - 23

Imran Tahir - 23

Trent Boult - 22#CWC19 #WIvIND — Arun Gopalakrishnan (@statanalyst) June 27, 2019

Fewest runs scored in first powerplay (10 overs) in #CWC19:

29-2 WI v Ind

30-2 NZ v WI

32-1 WI v Ban

34-2 SA v Ind

34-1 Ind v SA#INDvsWI — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 27, 2019

Mohammad Shami is now the leading wicket-taker (25) for India in ODIs this year.#WIvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 27, 2019

WI opening partnerships in #CWC19



36 v Pak Nottingham

7 v Aus Nottingham

4 v Eng Southampton

6 v Ban Taunton

3 v NZ Manchester

10 v Ind Manchester#WIvIND #MenInMaroon — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 27, 2019

MS Dhoni today:



First 45 balls : 26 runs (SR - 57.78)

Next 16 balls : 30 runs (SR - 187.50)#WIvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 27, 2019

MS Dhoni's 50-plus scores in ODI World Cups:



v Sri Lanka, Mumbai, 2011

v Zimbabwe, Auckland, 2015

v Australia, Sydney, 2015

v West Indies, Manchester, 2019*#WIvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 27, 2019

46 - Jason Holder has bowled 46 dot balls today against India; the most recorded by a bowler in a single #CWC19 match. Tight. #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/4Ozf1Ew2k1 — OptaJim (@OptaJim) June 27, 2019

Fabian Allen:

First five overs: 34 runs (ER 6.80)

Last five overs: 18 runs (ER 3.60)



vs Dhoni: 9 runs off 19 balls#WIvIND #CWC19 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 27, 2019

Decisions overturned in WC 2019 each team



8 WI

3 SA/ Ind

2 Eng/ Afg

1 Aus/ SL/ Pak/ NZ

0 Ban#WIvIND #CWC19 #MenInMaroon — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 27, 2019

Four consecutive 50+ scores in WC (India)

Navjyot Sidhu (1987)

Sachin Tendulkar (1996 & 2003)#ViratKohli (2019)



Kohli's last four inngs: 82, 77, 67 & 50*#CWC19 #WIvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 27, 2019

Most consecutive fifty-plus scores by a captain in the World Cup:



4 - Graeme Smith, 2007

4* - Aaron Finch, 2019

4* - VIRAT KOHLI, 2019#WIvIND #CWC19 — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) June 27, 2019

Virat Kohli third captain in #CWC history to register four consecutive 50+ scores after Graeme Smith (in 2007) and Aaron Finch (2019*).#CWC19#CWC2019#IndvWI#IndvsWI — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 27, 2019

Fewest inngs to 20K international runs



417 #ViratKohli

453 S Tendulkar/ B Lara

464 R Ponting

483 AB de Villiers

491 J Kallis

492 R Dravid#WIvIND #CWC19 #TeamIndia — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 27, 2019

India have scored exactly four boundaries in the first ten overs in four of their five matches. Only against Pakistan did they hit more (7). #CWC19 #WIvInd — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 27, 2019

[Inputs from AFP]