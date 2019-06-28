Skipper Virat Kohli’s gritty half-century and India’s incisive bowling performance powered India to a comprehensive 125-run win over West Indies on Thursday, all but assuring them of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals.
Kohli top-scored with 72 to help set up his team’s total of 268/7 in 50 overs after electing to bat first at Manchester’s Old Trafford.
The Indian bowlers, led by paceman Mohammed Shami, then dismissed West Indies for 143 in 34.2 overs to end the West Indies’ hopes of progressing.
India, who have displaced England as the top-ranked One-Day International team, remain the only unbeaten side in the tournament and need just one victory from their remaining three league games to guarantee a semi-finals berth.
West Indies joined Afghanistan and South Africa as the three teams to bow out of the race for the final four so far.
Thursday’s match saw several records tumble and it also threw up some incredible numbers. From Virat Kohli becoming the fastest to 20,000 international runs to West Indies carrying on an embarrassing losing streak, there were many interesting statistics that came out from match No 34 of this 12th edition of the ICC World Cup.
Here are all of the stats and numbers:
