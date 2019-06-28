World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka vs South Africa live: Proteas opt to bowl first; SL look to boost SF hopes
Live updates from the first match of this World Cup in Durham.
PREVIEW: Upbeat Sri Lanka have semi-final berth on the line
You can follow our complete World Cup coverage here
Live updates
2.45 pm: Speaking of Duminy...
“It’s been pretty dismal from our part,” said Duminy, who will retire from the 50-over game after the tournament in England and Wales.
“We obviously want to apologise to the public and the South African fans for letting them down. You know when you represent your country it is always a proud moment and you understand that you represent 50, 60 million people, that is a proud moment in itself. And when you put in performances like that, you know, you in a way almost feel ashamed of that.”
2.40 pm: TEAM NEWS:- JP Duminy, set to retire after the World Cup, gets a game in the place of injured David Miller. For Sri Lanka, Suranga Lakmal comes back with Nuwan Pradeep unwell.
South Africa XI: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (w), Faf du Plessis (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir.
Sri Lanka playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Perera (w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal.
2.38 pm: Sri Lanka. South Africa. World Cup. Who can forget this?
2.33 pm: South Africa have won the toss and they will be bowling first.
2.31 pm: How Lasith Malinga helped Karunaratne live up to his word in Sri Lanka’s heist against England - READ HERE.
2,28 pm: Nasser Hussain at the pitch report:- The dimensions are large, so the spinners will like that. This pitch has provided the most seam in recent times in England. The white Kookaburra seam grips here. Sri Lanka have an inside man for information of this pitch (a coach who was with Durham). Reckon they will want to bowl first and defend like they did. Toss might not be the most important because the pitch should remain the same.
2.21 pm: Last edition’s semi-finalists, South Africa were knocked out of the World Cup following a 49-run loss to Pakistan. They have failed to learn from their mistakes in what has been a disappointing campaign and with nothing to lose now, the Proteas will hope for a consolation win.
“The way we played is borderline embarrassing,” South African captain Faf du Plessis had said after the defeat to Pakistan. “We are a mediocre team at the moment because we are making the same mistakes. One step forward and two steps back is not a good team. The guys are playing with low confidence and making the same mistakes. It just rolls on, it’s such a snowball effect.”
Can they find some motivation to finish with at least another win or two?
2.17 pm: Before we get started, here’s how the points table looks like.
2.10 pm: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC World Cup 2019.
We are in Durham for the first time in the tournament and it will be Sri Lanka taking on South Africa! The Asian side are still very much alive in the tournament, but the #ProteaFire has been doused... the South Africans are already eliminated.
Sri Lanka will look to build on their impressive victory over hosts England and keep their semi-final hopes alive.
The 1996 champions’ surprise 20-run victory over England has suddenly thrown open the semi-final qualifications race, breathing new life into their inconsistent campaign.
South Africa on the other hand are playing for pride and will look to end their campaign on a high by winning the remaining two matches, starting from the Sri Lanka game.
The Proteas have only won one game so far in the 2019 World Cup and it came against bottom-side Afghanistan.
Sri Lanka would look to carry the momentum from the game against England and boost their semi-final hopes with a win. If the islanders manage to get the two points today, they will go level with England on eight points ahead of the hosts’ encounter with India on Sunday.
A defeat, however, will not knock Sri Lanka out of the reckoning but would severely dent their hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals.