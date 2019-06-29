Pakistan avoided a huge shock to keep their chances of reaching the semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup alive with a nervy three-wicket win over Afghanistan in Leeds on Saturday.

Afghanistan looked on course for their first victory of the tournament as Pakistan fell to 156/6 chasing a total of 228, but 49 not out from Imad Wasim saw the 1992 champions over the line with two balls to spare.

Afghanistan scored 227/9 after opting to bat first with Asghar Afghan and Najibullah Zadran scoring 42 each. Shaheen Afridi once again starred with the ball for Pakistan, picking up 4/47. Mujeeb ur Rahman took Afghanistan off to a dream start, dismissing Fakhar Zaman off the second ball. Pakistan were steady in the chase thereafter through Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq’s rebuilding job.

Afghanistan off-spinner Mohammad Nabi took two quick wickets to slow Pakistan’s progress. Pakistan needed 48 from the last six overs. Then, Imad hit three boundaries in an 18-run over off Gulbadin Naib, which was the turning point in the match.