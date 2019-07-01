Defending champion Novak Djokovic got his campaign for a fifth Wimbledon title off to a winning start on Monday, seeing off Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany 6-3, 7-5, 6-3.

Top seed and world No 1 Djokovic had to recover from early breaks in both of the first two sets as well as a nasty fall on the Centre Court grass.

Djokovic, chasing a 16th career Major, will faces Denis Kudla of the United States for a place in the last 32.

Last year’s beaten finalist Kevin Anderson eased into the second round beating Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

The 33-year-old big serving South African’s season has been affected by a right elbow injury but was still promoted up the rankings to be seeded fourth by the organisers.

He made short shrift of Herbert, who will partner Britain’s former world No 1 Andy Murray in the doubles, dominating his opponent from the outset with his formidable serve and volley game.

Anderson will play either Serbian Janko Tipsarevic or Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka for a place in the last 32.

Stan Wawrinka, the 22nd seed, started with a good win beating Ruben Bemelmans 6-3 6-2 6-2 while 23rd seed Roberto Bautista Agut beat Peter Gojowczyk 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.

Meanwhile, Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez started with a win in a record extending 70th consecutive Grand Slam at Wimbledon.

The 37-year-old Spaniard, who had a remarkable Queen’s tournament winning both the singles and the doubles titles in over 15 hours of play in total, breezed into the second round on Monday beating American qualifier Marcos Giron 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.

Results

1st rd

Denis Kudla (USA) bt Malek Jaziri (TUN) 6-4, 6-1, 6-3

Kevin Anderson (RSA x4) bt Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Stan Wawrinka (SUI x22) bt Ruben Bemelmans (BEL) 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

Reilly Opelka (USA) bt Cedrik-Marcel Stebe (GER) 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-1

Feliciano Lopez (ESP) bt Marcos Giron (USA) 6-4, 6-2, 6-4

Steve Darcis (BEL) bt Mischa Zverev (GER) 6-2, 6-4, 6-4

Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x23) bt Peter Gojowczyk (GER) 6-3, 6-2, 6-3

With AFP Inputs