India sealed their place in the semi-finals of the 2019 ICC World Cup after beating Bangladesh by 28 runs at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma led from the front with the bat again as he scored his fourth century in this World Cup, becoming the tournament’s highest run scorer in the process.

KL Rahul scored a well-made 77 to give India a solid platform to post a big total but a stutter late in the innings meant Bangladesh restricted the Men in Blue to 314/9 in the 50 overs.

With the ball, Mohammed Shami got in on the act again dismissing the dangerous Tamim Iqbal early. However, No 3 batsman Shakib Al Hasan seemed in good touch and looked set for another big score.

Bangladesh though lost wickets at regular intervals in pursuing of keeping the required run rate in check. Soumya Sarkar and Mushfiqur Rahim fell after getting a start as Bangladesh were left behind in the run chase.

Hardik Pandya who bowled a fine spell dismissed Shakib for 66 to severely dent Bangladesh’s hopes but some late resistance from Sabbir Rahman and Mohammad Saifuddin gave The Tigers hope again. In the end, Jasprit Bumrah cleaned up the innings taking four wickets in the game with two of those coming in the final two deliveries of the game.

The loss meant Bangladesh crashed out of the World Cup.

Here are the Highlights of the game: