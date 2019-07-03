Rohit Sharma’s majestic ton and Jasprit Bumrah’s brilliance at the death helped India beat Bangladesh by 28 runs to clinch a semi-final berth in the ongoing ICC World Cup in Birmingham on Tuesday.
It was Rohit’s (104 off 92 balls) record-equalling fourth century in a single edition and his 180-run opening stand with KL Rahul (77 off 92 balls) that laid the foundation for a par-score of 314 for nine after India opted to bat.
The chase wasn’t impossible but Shakib Al Hasan (66 off 74 balls) didn’t get any notable support from the other end as Bangladesh were bundled out for 286 in 48 overs.
But at one point in the game, Mohammed Shaifuddin’s 51 not out off 39 balls did raise slim hopes of a victory before Bumrah (4/55), with his toe-crushers, dashed Bangladesh’s optimism.
Here’s a look at few stats from India’s sixth victory of the tournament that sealed their passage into the semi-finals.
(with PTI inputs)