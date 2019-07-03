Rohit Sharma’s majestic ton and Jasprit Bumrah’s brilliance at the death helped India beat Bangladesh by 28 runs to clinch a semi-final berth in the ongoing ICC World Cup in Birmingham on Tuesday.

It was Rohit’s (104 off 92 balls) record-equalling fourth century in a single edition and his 180-run opening stand with KL Rahul (77 off 92 balls) that laid the foundation for a par-score of 314 for nine after India opted to bat.

The chase wasn’t impossible but Shakib Al Hasan (66 off 74 balls) didn’t get any notable support from the other end as Bangladesh were bundled out for 286 in 48 overs.

But at one point in the game, Mohammed Shaifuddin’s 51 not out off 39 balls did raise slim hopes of a victory before Bumrah (4/55), with his toe-crushers, dashed Bangladesh’s optimism.

Here’s a look at few stats from India’s sixth victory of the tournament that sealed their passage into the semi-finals.

"He needs to keep it up, he needs to sustain this, he needs to do it around the world and at different points. But Jasprit Bumrah could be on his way to being the best death bowler ever.” - @benjonescricket



📝 https://t.co/v6EjGonpYw#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/jXbdAiqrfG — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) July 2, 2019

6 - @Sah75official has recorded his 6th score of 50+ at #cwc19, @sachin_rt (7 in 2003) is the only other player to achieve this feat in a single @cricketworldcup campaign. Legend. #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/fxdioQDgwe — OptaJim (@OptaJim) July 2, 2019

Most 25+ scores for India in ODIs this year:



14 Kohli

12 Rohit, Dhoni

6 Dhawan, Jadhav, Rahul

5 Pandya, Shankar#IndvBan #CWC19 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) July 2, 2019

Shakib Al Hasan has had a phenomenal #CWC19.



Today, he became the first player to have scored more than 500 runs and taken more than 10 wickets in a single World Cup 👏 👏 👏 #BANvIND | #RiseOfTheTigers pic.twitter.com/WgRdF11lVH — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 2, 2019

India in the #CWC semi-finals for the 7th time.

1983 - (W)

1987 - (L)

1996 - (L)

2003 - (W)

2011 - (W)

2015 - (L)

2019 - (?)

Only Australia has made it to the SFs on more occasions (8)#CWC19#CWC2019#IndvBan#BanvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 2, 2019

The stand of 180 runs between Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul is now the highest opening stand for India in ODI WCs, going past 174 runs stand between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan came at Hamilton against Ireland in 2015. #INDvBAN — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) July 2, 2019

Shakib Al Hasan's scores at #CWC19:



75

64

121

124*

41

51

66



11 wickets with the ball on top of that. Sensational. #RiseOfTheTigers | #BANvIND | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/8Nv5seFuGD — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 2, 2019

300 sixes in #CWC19 #CWC2019

68 - Eng

47 - WI

38 - Aus

27 - Pak/Ind*

22 - Afg

20 - SAf/NZ

17 - Ban

14 - SL#IndvBan#BanvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 2, 2019

Lowest batting strike rates against spin in ODIs since 2016 (min: 500 balls)



61.58 MS Dhoni

62.80 PJ Moor

64.29 Hashmatullah Shahidi

65.35 Gary Wilson

68.10 Travis Head #CWC19 #IndvBan — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 2, 2019

Shakib Al Hasan for Bangladesh in this #CWC19



As batsman..

- Highest run-getter

- Highest average, 100s, 50s

- Highest individual score



As bowler..

- Second-highest wkt taker

- Best economy rate

- Best bowling figures#IndvBan — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) July 2, 2019

Only two men have hit four centuries in a single World Cup campaign: @KumarSanga2 in 2015 and @ImRo45 in 2019 👏 👏 #BANvIND | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/ZXf6M2O4yg — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 2, 2019

Most 5-fors against India in ODIs:



4 - Brett Lee

3 - Aaqib Javed

3 - Mustafizur Rahman*#INDvBAN — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) July 2, 2019

Mustafizur Rahman now has 98 wickets in 53 ODIs.

Only Rashid Khan (119), Mitchell Starc (104), Saqlain Mushtaq (101) and Shane Bond (99) have claimed more wickets after 53 ODIs.#IndvBan#BanvInd#CWC19#CWC2019 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 2, 2019

Hitman @ImRo45 becomes All-time No.1 Indian Player with the most number of SIXES in #ODIs - 230



He overtakes Previous record holder #Dhoni 's 228 SIXES.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 3, 2019

(with PTI inputs)