England’s hopes of reaching their first Fifa women’s World Cup finals were blown away after USA held their nerves to secure a hard-fought victory on Tuesday.

With Megan Rapinoe missing the contest due to a hamstring injury, USA co-captain Alex Morgan headed home her sixth goal of the World Cup to put her team back in front after Ellen White had cancelled out Christen Press’s early opener.

That goal was not the end of it, however, as the USA were grateful to the VAR for disallowing another White goal midway through the second half and to goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher for saving Steph Houghton’s 84th-minute penalty, awarded after another VAR review.

There was more drama to follow later on in the game as the Lionesses finished with 10 players after Millie Bright was sent off for a second yellow card.

A quick shout out to the @Lionesses. From the moment I got to England two years ago, I thought that the team and the @FA were excellent. Phil Neville has lead this group well. A bright future for @bmeado9 @leahcwilliamson @LucyBronze @JordanNobbs8 and co. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Heather O'Reilly (@HeatherOReilly) July 3, 2019

Wow, what a game, played out before a crowd of over 53,500. Congratulations to @USWNT.



It’s down to Phil Neville to soothe broken hearts in the huddled circle on the pitch, as he consoles a tearful #ENG. — Laure James, FIFA (@FIFAWWC_ENG) July 2, 2019

Congrats to Team USA women’s soccer for defeating England by a score of two to one.



Also, congrats to Team USA women’s soccer for defeating Donald Trump by a score of infinity to zero. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) July 2, 2019

Another semifinal loss for an English side in a World Cup, but heartbreaking as it is, @Lionesses you did us proud. Well played. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 2, 2019

Top scorers at the #FIFAWWC:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ellen White (6)

🇺🇸 Alex Morgan (6)



One more game left each... ⏳ pic.twitter.com/QqqP9mFq10 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 2, 2019

Rapinoe and Morgan.

That's it. That's the tweet... pic.twitter.com/MpMEgmGunp — Cool Papa Bell (@bxbell13) July 2, 2019

#Alex_Morgan alpha’d all of England with this celebration .

What was the Boston Tea Party and why did it happen?#FIFAWWC #usa pic.twitter.com/wUwoDENyY9 — 𝐌𝐎𝐄 𝐁𝐄𝐑𝐉𝐔𝐒 (@mberjus) July 3, 2019

“Rapinoe not starting, can Press fill that role?” - Scores in the 10th minute



“Morgan could be the first player to score a FWWC goal on their birthday” - Scores game winner



“The US no longer has Hope Solo, can Naeher fill those shoes?” - Saves equalizing PK in the Semis — Saverner (@SavyFoster27) July 2, 2019

11 - USA have won their last 11 matches at the Women’s World Cup; the best winning streak in the tournament’s history. Behemoth. #FIFAWWC #USWNT pic.twitter.com/dw3DND67n7 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 2, 2019

Steph Houghton penalty saved by Naeher. Ten of the cruellest minutes in England football history. — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) July 2, 2019

Millie Bright before the match: "I’d relish facing Alex Morgan again"



.......after pic.twitter.com/9tKVZOSLT7 — Zach (@zac13_) July 2, 2019

6 - Ellen White has scored six goals at the 2019 Women's World Cup; no England player has scored more goals than her in a single FIFA World Cup finals tournament (@HKane - 6 in 2018 and @GaryLineker - 6 in 1986). Clinical. #FIFAWWC #Lionesses pic.twitter.com/L0FfZW3mJs — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 2, 2019

Alex Morgan is the first player to score a goal on her birthday at the 2019 #FIFAWWC.



The perfect present. 🎁 pic.twitter.com/7elh33Pfow — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 2, 2019

THE USA AND BEATING ENGLAND IN JULY NAME A MORE ICONIC DUO #OneNationOneTeam — abdul (@Advil) July 2, 2019

Such a shame for those England players -- and particularly for Steph Houghton, who, as Phil Neville says, has been "phenomenal ... an amazing person on and off the pitch." He's right. — Oliver Kay (@OliverKayTimes) July 2, 2019

ALYSSA NAEHER IS THE GREATEST HUMAN BEING ALIVE ON THIS PLANET TONIGHT #ENGUSA — Stars and Stripes FC (@StarsStripesFC) July 2, 2019

