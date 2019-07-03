England’s hopes of reaching their first Fifa women’s World Cup finals were blown away after USA held their nerves to secure a hard-fought victory on Tuesday.
With Megan Rapinoe missing the contest due to a hamstring injury, USA co-captain Alex Morgan headed home her sixth goal of the World Cup to put her team back in front after Ellen White had cancelled out Christen Press’s early opener.
That goal was not the end of it, however, as the USA were grateful to the VAR for disallowing another White goal midway through the second half and to goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher for saving Steph Houghton’s 84th-minute penalty, awarded after another VAR review.
There was more drama to follow later on in the game as the Lionesses finished with 10 players after Millie Bright was sent off for a second yellow card.
Here are some reactions from the game as USA reached their third consecutive final:
