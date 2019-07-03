Rahul Dravid has resolved the potential conflict of interest issue that delayed his tenure as the head of cricket at the National Cricket Academy and is set to take charge next week.

The former India captain was supposed to take up the position on July 1. However, as a paid employee of India Cements, he would have violated the BCCI constitution. As per the BCCI constitution, an individual can’t hold multiple positions at the same time.

Dravid avoided this by taking taken a leave of absence from India Cements until such time he serves as the head of NCA, according to a report by The Hindu.

The Committee of Administrators discussed the issue with BCCI ombudsman Justice (Retd.) D.K. Jain last week and advised Dravid to disassociate himself from India Cements before taking up the role, continued the report.

Former India captain and junior coach Dravid has been offered a two-year contract to helm NCA in Bengaluru.

As Head of Cricket, Dravid will groom the next generation of cricketers and chart out a roadmap for junior cricket. He will also monitor the upcoming women cricketers besides appointing the coaching staff at NCA and the zonal cricket academies.

The batting great will also spearhead NCA’s rehab programme for injured cricketers. The new role would mean that he won’t be able to travel with India A and U-19 teams as he used to.

