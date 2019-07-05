World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, live updates: Sarfaraz Ahmed’s seek miracle to reach semis
Pakistan now need to surpass the record winning margin by runs in a one-day international of 290 if they are to overtake New Zealand.
Live updates
2:42 pm - LINEUPS!
Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman
TOSS UPDATE! Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first. It was an obvious choice as it is their only chance to qualify for the semi-finals. So for now, PAKISTAN ARE STILL ALIVE in this World Cup
Pakistan face Bangladesh in their final league phase game of the 2019 ICC World Cup knowing that only a miracle can take them to the semi-finals at the expense of the currently fourth-placed New Zealand.
But if Bangladesh win the toss and bat first, the 1992 champions’ slim hopes of a semi-final spot will evaporate even before a ball is bowled.
That is because net run-rate can only be boosted by so much if a team is chasing a target, and in Pakistan’s case it would not be enough for them to top New Zealand.
Bangladesh, on the other hand would look to end a fine campaign on a winning note.