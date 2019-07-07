Opening batsman Rohit Sharma became the first player to hit five centuries in a single World Cup as he powered India to a comfortable seven-wicket win against Sri Lanka at Headingley on Saturday.

Sharma reached the milestone with a boundary off Kasun Rajitha to pass the mark set by Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara, who scored four hundreds at the 2015 tournament.

He reached his century off 92 balls with 14 fours and two sixes but was dismissed shortly afterwards, caught by Angelo Mathews off the bowling of Rajitha for 103.

World Cup 2019: India vs Sri Lanka – As It Happened

Sharma, known as the “Hitman”, now leads the tournament’s run-scoring charts with 647 runs in eight matches after hitting his third successive century.

He is only the fourth batsman after Sachin Tendulkar, Matthew Hayden and Shakib Al Hasan to score more than 600 runs at a single World Cup.

The attacking batsman put on 189 runs for the opening wicket with KL Rahul to put India well on course to reach their target of 265.

India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma becomes first player to hit five centuries in one World Cup

India’s vice-captain in ODIs has been in phenomenal form over the past few years. His latest effort helped him bring achieve several new milestones.

Here are some stats:

Most 100s in World Cups (100s/inngs)



6/16 ROHIT SHARMA

6/44 Sachin Tendulkar

5/42 Ricky Ponting

5/35 Kumar Sangakkara#SLvIND #CWC19 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) July 6, 2019

Most ODI 100s:



49 Tendulkar

41 Kohli

30 Ponting

28 Jayasuriya

27 ROHIT SHARMA

27 Amla#IndvSL #CWC19 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) July 6, 2019

5 - Rohit Sharma has just registered his 5th century of #CWC19; the most recorded at a single edition of the @cricketworldcup. Exceptional. #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/NjCovdIJFR — OptaJim (@OptaJim) July 6, 2019

Rohit Sharma is the first player to score three centuries while chasing in World Cup history.



No other Indian player has more than one ton in World Cup chases. #CWC19 #SLvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) July 6, 2019

Most centuries while chasing in ODIs:



25 - Virat Kohli

17 - Sachin Tendulkar

13 - ROHIT SHARMA*

12 - Chris Gayle

11 - Tillakaratne Dilshan #SLvsIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) July 6, 2019

Most ODI 100s since Jan 2017:



17 Rohit

15 Kohli

9 Bairstow

8 Dhawan, Root, Finch

7 Babar, Imam#IndvSL #CWC19 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) July 6, 2019

Most successive centuries in #CWC cricket.

4 - Kumar Sangakkara in 2015

3*- Rohit Sharma in 2019

2 - 12 others#CWC19 #CWC2019#IndvSL #SLvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 6, 2019

3 - Rohit Sharma has become only the 2nd man to claim 3 ODI centuries in succession for India (Kohli, 2018). Relentless. #SLvIND #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/hRyn0yu4A3 — OptaJim (@OptaJim) July 6, 2019

Only two men in 142 years history of international cricket have scored 5 centuries in one series/tournament. Rohit Sharma in WC 2019 and Sir Clyde Walcott in a Test series vs Aus in 1955. #CWC19 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 6, 2019

Most 100s in #CWC19



7 Eng

6 Ind

5 ROHIT SHARMA

4 Aus

3 Ban

2 NZ, Pak, SL, WI

1 SA

0 Afg#IndvSL #CWC19 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) July 6, 2019

Highest opening stands for India in ODI WCs:



189 - KL Rahul/Rohit Sharma v SL, Leeds, 2019*

180 - KL Rahul/Rohit Sharma v Ban, Birmingham, 2019

174 - Shikhar Dhawan/Rohit Sharma v Ire, Hamilton, 2015#SLvsIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) July 6, 2019

Rohit Sharma in ODIs:



Before 2017 - 10 100s in 147 inns

2017 onwards - 17 100s in 61 inns#IndvSL #CWC19 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) July 6, 2019

Highest batting average in #CWC

min 15 inns

69.78 - Rohit Sharma (16 inns)

63.52 - AB de Villiers (22 inns)

63.42 - Michael Clarke (21 inns)

63.31 - Viv Richards (21 inns)

61.50 - David Warner (16 inns)

61.42 - Rahul Dravid (21 inns)#CWC19 #CWC2019#IndvSL #SLvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 6, 2019

Rohit Sharma now has 647 runs in #CWC19 and is just 26 runs away from Tendulkar's 673 in 2003. https://t.co/ieHYu2CVIH — ESPNcricinfo stats (@ESPNcric_stats) July 6, 2019

Most runs scored in ANY span of 365 days in ODIs:

2200 - Sourav Ganguly (Mar 1999 - Mar 2000) Avg 50.00

2077 - Sachin Tendulkar (Dec 1997 - Nov 1998) Avg 62.94

2063 - Rohit Sharma (Jul 2018 - Jul 2019) Avg 73.67#INDvSL #SLvIND #CWC19 https://t.co/alqz7NgtTE — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) July 6, 2019

Most 100s in ANY span of 365 days in ODIs:

10 Rohit Sharma (Jul 2018 - Jul 2019)

9 Sachin Tendulkar (Dec 1997 - Nov 1998)#INDvSL #SLvIND #CWC19 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) July 6, 2019

Rohit ends his group stage campaign with Mujeeb the only spinner to dismiss him across eight innings. Also the only bowler to dismiss him for a single figure score. Bonkers levels of consistency. #CWC19 — Patrick Noone (@patnoonecricket) July 6, 2019

Most centuries in ODI cricket while chasing:



25 - Virat Kohli

17 - Sachin Tendulkar

13 - Rohit Sharma



Most centuries in successful ODI chases:



21 - Virat Kohli

14 - Sachin Tendulkar

10 - Rohit Sharma



Indian dominance! #CWC19 #SLvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) July 6, 2019

Rohit vs Spin in #CWC19:

Balls faced - 216

Runs scored - 232

Dismissals - 1

Avg- 232.00

SR - 107.40

RPO- 6.44 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) July 6, 2019

Four (the most) Man of the Match awards in a World Cup



Aravinda de Silva (1996)

Lance Klusener (1999)

Yuvraj Singh (2011)

Rohit Sharma (2019)#SLvIND #CWC19 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) July 6, 2019

[Inputs from AFP]