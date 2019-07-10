Delhi Dynamos on Wednesday completed the signing of Spanish centre-back Carlos Delgado from Castellon for the upcoming Indian Super League season.

Delgado, who last played for CD Castellon in the Spanish Segunda Division B becomes the Lions’ third defensive signing of the season after Diawandou Diagne and Gaurav Bora.

“I am really looking forward to this challenge in India and joining the Dynamos. I believe we have a good squad for this season, and I am really happy to be a part of it. I believe in Coach Gombau’s philosophy and just can’t wait to start my training with the squad,” Delgado said in a statement by the club.

Delhi’s Spanish head coach Josep Gombau, was very satisfied with the latest addition to his squad. “It’s a pleasure to have Carlos with us. He is a player with a lot of experience in the Spanish league, having played a lot of games in the Segunda division. He is a very strong left central defender with a very good control over the ball,” he stated.

A product of the Malaga CF youth academy, Delgado made his professional debut for the club’s ‘B’ side more than a decade ago. He then moved to Eredivisie outfit Sparta Rotterdam for the following campaign. Failing to make a single appearance in his first stint with them, Delgado returned to Spain, subsequently representing the reserve sides of Real Valladolid and Almeria.

Moving back to Rotterdam on loan, the defender finally made his Eredivisie debut in 2011 but returned to Spain again after six months in the Netherlands.

The biggest move of his career came a year later when he signed for La Liga giants, Valencia CF. Starting with the reserve outfit, Delgado slowly found his way to the senior setup, his debut coming in a Uefa Champions League matchup against Lille.

Ahead of the 2014-15 season, the centre back moved to Leganes and later plied his trade for Recreativo and Albacete. Following a one-year spell with Castellon in the Spanish third division, Delgado decided to move to Delhi and join up with Spanish compatriots Marcos Tebar and Xisco Hernandez.