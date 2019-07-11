India fell short by 18 runs against New Zealand on Wednesday to exit the World Cup at Edgbaston in the semi-finals. For the first time in One-day International history, the top three batsman of a side made a solitary run.
India struggled through the powerplay and were reeling at 24/4 after 10 overs, the worst tally during the tournament so far. Virat Kohli’s struggle in the knockout rounds of the World Cup continued. Incidentally, the most prolific century-maker in ODI cricket ended the tournament without a single three-figure score to his name.
New Zealand also joined a select brand of teams to reach the World Cup final on two consecutive occasions. Ravindra Jadeja’s blitz gave India hope but alas, New Zealand held their nerve at the death. The Kiwis now have a winning record against India in World Cups.
Here are some of the key statistics from the game.
- Hardik Pandya has overstepped on more than one occasion during the tournament.
- For all his centuries, Virat Kohli’s record in knockout games has not been impressive so far. Trent Boult snaffled him for one at Old Trafford.
- Ravindra Jadeja’s 77 made its way to the history books. Coming in at No 8, his whirlwind knock took India close to victory.
- For one of the best runners between wickets, this doesn’t make for good reading.