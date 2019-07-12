Hours after Barcelona announced the signing of Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid have released a statement saying the striker hasn’t been released yet.

Atletico have stated that the amount “the amount deposited is insufficient to meet its rescission clause”.

On Friday, Barca officially announced that they’ve signed the Frenchman for $135 million on a five-year contract. The La Liga champions stated that they’ve paid the release clause required to sign the World Cup winner.

However, Atletico have said that “the commitment of the player and that of Football Club Barcelona was closed before the aforementioned clause was reduced from €200m to €120m”.

Here’s Atletico’s full statement:

“Antoine Griezmann, represented by his lawyer, has appeared at the headquarters of the Professional Football League to unilaterally terminate the contract that binds the player with Atlético de Madrid, having deposited Fútbol Club Barcelona in the name and on behalf of the player the amount of €120m.

“Atlético de Madrid believes that the amount deposited is insufficient to meet its rescission clause, since it is obvious that the commitment of the player and that of Football Club Barcelona was closed before the aforementioned clause was reduced from €200m to €120m.

“It was also prior to the date on which the clause was modified the communication that the player made on May 14 announcing his disengagement from the club.

“Atlético de Madrid believes that the termination of the contract occurred before the end of last season due to events, acts and demonstrations carried out by the player and that is why he has already started the procedures he considered appropriate for the defense of his rights and interests legitimate.”