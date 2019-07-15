Popular Czech Barbora Strycova gained rich consolation for her loss in the women’s singles semi-finals, partnering Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-Wei to land the women’s doubles title at Wimbledon on Sunday.

The 33-year-old Strycova, who lost to Serena Williams in the singles, secured her first Grand Slam title in her long career as she and Hsieh beat China’s Xu Yifan and Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada 6-2, 6-4.

Strycova, who had earlier this year raised the idea of retiring and suggested ahead of her clash with Williams she may not be back next year, has charmed the crowds at Wimbledon with her cheerful demeanour and delightful groundstrokes.

Hsieh’s victory capped a memorable day for Taiwan as earlier her compatriot Latisha Chan won the mixed doubles title with Croatian partner Ivan Dodig.