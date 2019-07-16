Ravichandran Ashwin all-round efforts for Nottinghamshire went in vain as the team suffered a 167-run loss against Surrey at Trent Bridge on Monday.

Ashwin claimed six-wicket haul in both the innings of the match and was the top scorer for the team in both innings but even that was not enough to avoid a loss.

Ravichandran Ashwin in the Nottinghamshire vs Surrey match:



Surrey 1st inns - 6/69 in 33.2 overs

Notts 1st inns - 27 off 75 (Top scorer)

Surrey 2nd inns - 6/75 in 31 overs

Notts 2nd inns - 66* off 79 (Top scorer)#CountyCricket — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) July 15, 2019

The Tamil Nadu cricketer registered figures of 6/69 in the first innings followed by 6/75 in the second as he finished with staggering figures of 64.2-17-144-12 in the game.

His bowling efforts were, however, overshadowed by Surrey spinner Amar Virdi, who picked up 14 wickets in the match.

Play

Ashwin has picked up 23 wickets in his three games but Nottinghamshire has failed to win any of those matches.

The 32-year-old could miss the next County match due to national duties as India are scheduled to play two Test matches in West Indies in August.