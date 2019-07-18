New Zealand cricketer James Neesham’s high school teacher David Gordon breathed his last during the ICC World Cup final on Sunday, according to a report by stuff.co.nz.

Gordon trained the likes of Neesham and Lockie Ferguson during his 25-plus years as teacher and hockey and cricket coach at Auckland Grammar school.

According to his daughter, Gordon died during the Super Over of the recently-concluded cricket World Cup final at Lord’s.

Neesham was batting at that time and Leonie Gordon reckons her father passed away after the left-handed Kiwi batsman hit a six during the Super Over.

“One of the nurses came in for the final over, the super over, and she said his breathing is changing,” she said. “You know, I think Jimmy Neesham had just hit that six and he took his last breath. He has a quirky sense of humour and he was a real character and he would have loved the fact that he did that.”

New Zealand lost the final after an edge-of-the-seat finish as England’s men’s team lifted the coveted trophy for the time.

Neesham paid a glowing tribute to his high school teacher with a Twitter post on Thursday.

“Dave Gordon, my High School teacher, coach and friend. Your love of this game was infectious, especially for those of us lucky enough to play under you. How appropriate you held on until just after such a match. Hope you were proud. Thanks for everything. RIP,” wrote the 28-year-old.

Leonie Gordon expressed gratitude for Neesham’s kind words and said her father was proud of the cricketer’s achievements.

“It was lovely, you know, he’s kept in touch with Jimmy and he is friends with Jimmy’s father,” she said. “He always had a soft spot for Jimmy Neesham, he was very proud of him. He would definitely be following his career.”