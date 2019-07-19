India got its 64th Chess Grandmaster on Thursday as Prithu Gupta crossed the 2500-mark. The youngster beat IM Lev Yankelevich in the fifth round of the Portuguese League 2019 to cross the Elo threshold.

Born on March 8, 2004, Gupta has achieved the incredible feat at the age of 15 years, 4 months and 10 days. He’d started playing the sport when he was nine-years-old, which is considered to be quite late.

The Delhi lad had got his first GM norm at the Gibraltar Masters in 2018, the second one at the Biel Masters the same year and the final one at the Porticcio Open in 2019.

Gupta has joined an elite list, 31 years after Viswanathan Anand became India’s first Grandmaster.

List of Indian Grandmasters

Player Year the got the title
1. Viswanathan Anand 1988
2. Dibyendu Barua 1991
3. Praveen Thipsay 1997
4. Abhijit Kunte 2000
5. K Sasikiran 2000
6. P Harikrishna 2001
7. K Humpy 2002
8. Surya Sekhar Ganguly 2003
9. Sandipan Chanda 2003
10. RB Ramesh 2004
11. Tejas Bakre 2004
12. P Magesh Chandran 2006
13. Deepan Chakravarthy 2006
14. Neelotpal Das 2006
15. Parimarjan Negi 2006
16. Gopal GN 2007
17. Abhijeet Gupta 2008
18. S Arun Prasad 2008
19. Sundararajan Kidambi 2009
20. Laxman RR 2009
21. Sriram Jha 2010
22. Deep Sengupta 2010
23. B Adhiban 2010
24. SP Sethuraman 2011
25. D Harika 2011
26. MR Lalith Babu 2012
27. Vaibhav Suri 2012
28. Venkatesh MR 2012
29. Sahaj Grover 2012
30. Vidit Gujrathi 2013
31. Shyam Sundar M 2013
32. Akshayraj Kore 2013
33. Vishnu Prasanna V 2013
34. Debashis Das 2013
35. Saptarshi Roy Chowdhury 2013
36. Ankit Rajpara 2014
37. Aravindh Chithambaram 2015
38. Karthikeyan Murali 2015
39. Ashwin Jayaram 2015
40. Swapnil Dhopade 2015
41. Sunilduth Lyna Narayanan 2015
42. Shardul Gagare 2016
43. Diptayan Ghosh 2016
44. Priyadarshan K 2016
45. Aryan Chopra 2017
46. Srinath Narayanan 2017
47. Himanshu Sharma 2017
48. Anurag Mhamal 2017
49. Abhimanyu Puranik 2017
50. MS Thejkumar 2017
51. Saptarshi Roy 2018
52. R Praggnanandhaa 2018
53. Nihal Sarin 2018
54. E Arjun 2018
55. Karthik Venkatraman 2018
56. Harsha Bharathakoti 2018
57. P Karthikeyan 2018
58. Stany GA 2018
59. NR Visakh 2019
60. D Gukesh 2019
61. P Iniyan 2019
62. Swayams Mishra 2019
63. Girish Koushik 2019
64. Prithu Gupta 2019

[Inputs from chessbase.in]