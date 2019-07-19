India got its 64th Chess Grandmaster on Thursday as Prithu Gupta crossed the 2500-mark. The youngster beat IM Lev Yankelevich in the fifth round of the Portuguese League 2019 to cross the Elo threshold.

Born on March 8, 2004, Gupta has achieved the incredible feat at the age of 15 years, 4 months and 10 days. He’d started playing the sport when he was nine-years-old, which is considered to be quite late.

The Delhi lad had got his first GM norm at the Gibraltar Masters in 2018, the second one at the Biel Masters the same year and the final one at the Porticcio Open in 2019.

Gupta has joined an elite list, 31 years after Viswanathan Anand became India’s first Grandmaster.

List of Indian Grandmasters Player Year the got the title 1. Viswanathan Anand 1988 2. Dibyendu Barua 1991 3. Praveen Thipsay 1997 4. Abhijit Kunte 2000 5. K Sasikiran 2000 6. P Harikrishna 2001 7. K Humpy 2002 8. Surya Sekhar Ganguly 2003 9. Sandipan Chanda 2003 10. RB Ramesh 2004 11. Tejas Bakre 2004 12. P Magesh Chandran 2006 13. Deepan Chakravarthy 2006 14. Neelotpal Das 2006 15. Parimarjan Negi 2006 16. Gopal GN 2007 17. Abhijeet Gupta 2008 18. S Arun Prasad 2008 19. Sundararajan Kidambi 2009 20. Laxman RR 2009 21. Sriram Jha 2010 22. Deep Sengupta 2010 23. B Adhiban 2010 24. SP Sethuraman 2011 25. D Harika 2011 26. MR Lalith Babu 2012 27. Vaibhav Suri 2012 28. Venkatesh MR 2012 29. Sahaj Grover 2012 30. Vidit Gujrathi 2013 31. Shyam Sundar M 2013 32. Akshayraj Kore 2013 33. Vishnu Prasanna V 2013 34. Debashis Das 2013 35. Saptarshi Roy Chowdhury 2013 36. Ankit Rajpara 2014 37. Aravindh Chithambaram 2015 38. Karthikeyan Murali 2015 39. Ashwin Jayaram 2015 40. Swapnil Dhopade 2015 41. Sunilduth Lyna Narayanan 2015 42. Shardul Gagare 2016 43. Diptayan Ghosh 2016 44. Priyadarshan K 2016 45. Aryan Chopra 2017 46. Srinath Narayanan 2017 47. Himanshu Sharma 2017 48. Anurag Mhamal 2017 49. Abhimanyu Puranik 2017 50. MS Thejkumar 2017 51. Saptarshi Roy 2018 52. R Praggnanandhaa 2018 53. Nihal Sarin 2018 54. E Arjun 2018 55. Karthik Venkatraman 2018 56. Harsha Bharathakoti 2018 57. P Karthikeyan 2018 58. Stany GA 2018 59. NR Visakh 2019 60. D Gukesh 2019 61. P Iniyan 2019 62. Swayams Mishra 2019 63. Girish Koushik 2019 64. Prithu Gupta 2019

[Inputs from chessbase.in]