India got its 64th Chess Grandmaster on Thursday as Prithu Gupta crossed the 2500-mark. The youngster beat IM Lev Yankelevich in the fifth round of the Portuguese League 2019 to cross the Elo threshold.
Born on March 8, 2004, Gupta has achieved the incredible feat at the age of 15 years, 4 months and 10 days. He’d started playing the sport when he was nine-years-old, which is considered to be quite late.
The Delhi lad had got his first GM norm at the Gibraltar Masters in 2018, the second one at the Biel Masters the same year and the final one at the Porticcio Open in 2019.
Gupta has joined an elite list, 31 years after Viswanathan Anand became India’s first Grandmaster.
List of Indian Grandmasters
|Player
|Year the got the title
|1. Viswanathan Anand
|1988
|2. Dibyendu Barua
|1991
|3. Praveen Thipsay
|1997
|4. Abhijit Kunte
|2000
|5. K Sasikiran
|2000
|6. P Harikrishna
|2001
|7. K Humpy
|2002
|8. Surya Sekhar Ganguly
|2003
|9. Sandipan Chanda
|2003
|10. RB Ramesh
|2004
|11. Tejas Bakre
|2004
|12. P Magesh Chandran
|2006
|13. Deepan Chakravarthy
|2006
|14. Neelotpal Das
|2006
|15. Parimarjan Negi
|2006
|16. Gopal GN
|2007
|17. Abhijeet Gupta
|2008
|18. S Arun Prasad
|2008
|19. Sundararajan Kidambi
|2009
|20. Laxman RR
|2009
|21. Sriram Jha
|2010
|22. Deep Sengupta
|2010
|23. B Adhiban
|2010
|24. SP Sethuraman
|2011
|25. D Harika
|2011
|26. MR Lalith Babu
|2012
|27. Vaibhav Suri
|2012
|28. Venkatesh MR
|2012
|29. Sahaj Grover
|2012
|30. Vidit Gujrathi
|2013
|31. Shyam Sundar M
|2013
|32. Akshayraj Kore
|2013
|33. Vishnu Prasanna V
|2013
|34. Debashis Das
|2013
|35. Saptarshi Roy Chowdhury
|2013
|36. Ankit Rajpara
|2014
|37. Aravindh Chithambaram
|2015
|38. Karthikeyan Murali
|2015
|39. Ashwin Jayaram
|2015
|40. Swapnil Dhopade
|2015
|41. Sunilduth Lyna Narayanan
|2015
|42. Shardul Gagare
|2016
|43. Diptayan Ghosh
|2016
|44. Priyadarshan K
|2016
|45. Aryan Chopra
|2017
|46. Srinath Narayanan
|2017
|47. Himanshu Sharma
|2017
|48. Anurag Mhamal
|2017
|49. Abhimanyu Puranik
|2017
|50. MS Thejkumar
|2017
|51. Saptarshi Roy
|2018
|52. R Praggnanandhaa
|2018
|53. Nihal Sarin
|2018
|54. E Arjun
|2018
|55. Karthik Venkatraman
|2018
|56. Harsha Bharathakoti
|2018
|57. P Karthikeyan
|2018
|58. Stany GA
|2018
|59. NR Visakh
|2019
|60. D Gukesh
|2019
|61. P Iniyan
|2019
|62. Swayams Mishra
|2019
|63. Girish Koushik
|2019
|64. Prithu Gupta
|2019
[Inputs from chessbase.in]