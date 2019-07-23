Three days before the scheduled trials to select the team for World Championships, the Wrestling Federation of India on Tuesday postponed the trials for 74kg weight category.

The decision was taken by WFI president after a couple of wrestlers submitted medical certificates claiming to be injured. They requested to delay the trials, which will now be held in the second week of August with the four non-Olympic weight categories.

The trials of the remaining five Olympic weight categories – 57 kg, 65 kg, 86 kg, 97 kg, 125 kg – will be held as per schedule on Friday.

“We got the request from more than two wrestlers to delay the trials as they are recovering from injuries. We want to give equal chances to everyone and may the best win,” WFI president Brij Bhusan Saran Singh told Scroll.in.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who was expected to take part in the trials, also agreed with the decision which confirms that he will be trying his luck to represent India at yet another World Championships, eight years after his last.

“We informed Sushil as well and now we have to host the trial with the non-Olympic weight categories. It will be around the second week of August,” he said.

The weigh-in for the trials will be on Thursday with wrestling beginning on Friday. The winners of the five weight categories will represent India at the September 14-22 World Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

The women’s trials are scheduled to be held on Sunday at the Sports Authority of India, Lucknow.