Medium-pacer Tim Murtagh took five wickets as England suffered a dramatic collapse to be blown away for 85 all out on the first morning of their one-off Test against Ireland at Lord’s on Wednesday.

Murtagh, who plays county cricket at the ground for Middlesex, took five wickets for 13 runs in nine overs as Ireland made a sensational start to their first Test match at the ‘home of cricket’.

In the process, the 37-year-old veteran became the first Ireland bowler to take five wickets in a Test innings in what is just his side’s third match at this level.

England, on a ground, where they won the 50-over World Cup just 10 days ago, were bowled out in a mere 23.4 overs – and that after captain Joe Root won the toss.

Here are some statistical highlights (or lowlights, if you will) from England’s batting effort at Lord’s:

  • It was the latest worrying batting collapse suffered by England ahead of the Ashes that start next week – the third time in three years they had lost all 10 wickets in a session in the past three years, having not done so previously since 1938.
  • It was also their lowest score in a home Test innings since they were dismissed for 77 by Australia at Lord’s in 1997 and came hot on the heels of their 77 all out away to the West Indies in Barbados in January.
  • This was the shortest an England Test innings has ever lasted on home soil.

England's shortest innings in home Tests

Score Overs Innings Result Opposition Ground Start Date
85 23.4 1 TBD v Ireland Lord's 24 Jul 2019
89 30.0 3 lost v West Indies Birmingham 6 Jul 1995
62 47.0* 4 lost v Australia Lord's 16 Jul 1888
71 32.5 2 lost v West Indies Manchester 8 Jul 1976
53 50.0* 2 lost v Australia Lord's 16 Jul 1888
102 33.5 1 lost v Australia Leeds 7 Aug 2009
76 36.3 1 won v South Africa Leeds 29 Jul 1907
77 55.0* 4 lost v Australia The Oval 28 Aug 1882
112 37.0 1 lost v Australia Nottingham 28 May 1921
103 37.0 4 lost v Australia Lord's 16 Jul 2015
87 37.5 4 lost v Australia Leeds 1 Jul 1909
161 38.2 2 lost v India Nottingham 18 Aug 2018
125 38.4 3 lost v Australia Nottingham 18 Jun 1981
* - 4-ball overs

  • Tim Murtagh broke many a record with his five-for.