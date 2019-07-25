The Indian cricket team is set to don a new brand name on their jerseys in September with current sponsors OPPO set to be replaced by Byju’s, according to a report in The Times of India.

Oppo, the Chinese mobile-maker which had acquired rights in 2017 with a winning bid of Rs. 1,079 crore will now reallocate the jersey rights to Byju’s, a Bangalore-based educational technology and online tutoring firm following India’s tour of West Indies that ends in August.

The Times of India has learned that Oppo has decided to reallocate their jersey rights because they find the current value “extremely high” and “unsustainable”. The report further states that the development took place two weeks ago and that work is already in progress.

Under the current deal, Oppo pays Rs 4.61 crore per bilateral match and Rs 1.56 crore for an ICC game. Along with reassigning the rights to Byju’s, the mobile manufacturer will also make a minor payment to their successors, who are now valued at around Rs 38,000 crore.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India will continue to receive the same amount for the games and will technically incur no losses in a deal that runs upto March 31, 2022.

“Basically, what Oppo has done is cut its losses. They’ve reassigned the rights to Byju’s. They will pay Byju’s a minor amount to help make the full payment while Byju’s will pay BCCI. The board will continue to get what is due to it,” a close source said.

Byju’s, India’s most valued ed-tech company, earlier saw its valuation rise from $2 billion to $5.5 billion in its ongoing Series F funding round, Livemint reported.