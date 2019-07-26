Pakistan’s left-arm quick Mohammad Amir has announced his retirement from Test cricket. The 27-year-old has however said he will continue playing white-ball cricket for Pakistan.

Amir made quite an impact during the recently concluded World Cup, finishing with 17 wickets in eight matches and looked pretty capable of making an impact in the longer format of the game as well. But his decision will come as a shock to many.

In 36 Tests, he has taken 119 wickets at an average of 30.47 but to want to concentrate on just white-ball cricket can be considered a little strange given that he is just 27. In his statement, Amir said: “It has been an honour to represent Pakistan in the pinnacle and traditional format of the game. I, however, have decided to move away from the longer version so I can concentrate on white-ball cricket.

“Playing for Pakistan remains my ultimate desire and objective, and I will try my best to be in the best physical shape to contribute in the team’s upcoming challenges, including next year’s ICC T20 World Cup.

“It has not been an easy decision to make and I have been thinking about this for some time. But with the ICC World Test Championship commencing shortly, and Pakistan boasting some very exciting young fast bowlers, it is appropriate that I call on my time in Test cricket so that the selectors can plan accordingly.

“I want to thank all my team-mates as well the opponents in red-ball cricket. It has been a privilege to play with and against them. I am sure our paths will continue to cross in limited-overs cricket as all of us play and compete with the same vigour and determination.

“I also want to thank the PCB for providing me the opportunity to don the golden star on my chest. And, I am grateful to my coaches who have groomed me at various stages of my career.”