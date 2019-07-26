Ireland’s dreams of a stunning Test win over England were shattered by a fiery bowling performance from the hosts with Chris Woakes leading the way at Lord’s on Friday.

Woakes took six wickets as Ireland crumbled to 38 all out to lose by 143 runs. Ireland’s innings lasted just 15.4 overs. It was the seventh lowest Test innings score, and the lowest ever recorded at Lord’s.

Ireland, set a target of just 182 for what would have been a first victory in a Test in their third match in the format, collapsed to 24-6 in the 11th over, with seamer Woakes taking four wickets for 10 runs in his first five overs.

He then completed his third Test five-for at Lord’s to go with his century against India to make it another memorable outing at the home of cricket.

38 - Ireland's 38 all out against England is the lowest Test innings total ever recorded at Lord's. Grey. #ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/HanCBS7dFQ — OptaJim (@OptaJim) July 26, 2019

Woakes was supported brilliantly by Stuart Broad who finished with four wickets to his name. The all-rounder fittingly took the last wicket to finish with figures of 6/17.

England, resuming on their overnight 303 for nine, saw their second innings end with the first ball of the third day’s play when debutant Olly Stone was bowled for a duck by Stuart Thompson.

Rain delayed the scheduled 1000 GMT start by a few minutes but any hopes England had of adding to their overnight total evaporated when Thompson’s inswinger knocked over Stone’s leg stump.

Ireland had yet to give off the mark in their second innings when rain stopped play just seven balls into their chase.

But once play resumed, Ireland were blown away by the England pacers under the lights and overcast conditions at Lord’s.

