Japan Open badminton, Sai Praneeth vs Kento Momota live: Sai Praneeth looking to upset World No 1
All the updates from the semi-final between Sai Praneeth and Momota
Sai Praneeth is the only Indian to make it to the Japan Open semi-finals
Live updates
Sai Praneeth has reached the semi-final without dropping a game in the first three rounds. In those, he has accounted for two local shuttlers and will be facing a third Japanese player in four matches.
Sai Praneeth and Momota have faced each other four times in BWF tournaments so far with the Indian winning two matches way back in 2013. The last time the two met, the Indian had come within striking distance of upsetting the World No 1 Japanese. Can he manage that today?
With PV Sindhu and men’s doubles combination of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy losing in the quarter-finals, India’s hopes at the Japan Open Super 750 badminton tournament now wrest entirely on former Singapore Open champion B Sai Praneeth.
The world No 23 will take on world champion and world No 1 Kento Momota in the semi-final on the latter’s home turf and would understandably start as an underdog.
Sai Praneeth has made the most of a slightly favourable draw once reigning Olympic champion Chen Long was knocked out in the opening round, thereby opening up the quarter. It is not to say that the Indian could not have beaten the Chinese fifth seed in the second round as the last encounter between the two at the Swiss Open semi-final had ended in a straight games win for the Hyderabad youngster.
His second semi-final of the year would, however, be a bigger challenge as Momota would be playing on his home turf and has the advantage over the Indian, having beaten in last two meetings.