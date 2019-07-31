Four-time Indian Premier League champions and title-holders Mumbai Indians confirmed on Wednesday that they have completed the player transfer of Mayank Markande to Delhi Capitals, bringing in West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford.

The 20-year-old came to the forefront in the last season of the Caribbean Premier League when he smashed 45 from just 13 balls in a high-pressure run chase to take Guyana Amazon Warriors to the final of the competition. He was snapped up by DC for Rs 2 crore in the previous auction and played seven matches for the side in IPL 2019.

Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani said that it was a difficult decision to release Markande, who had emerged as an upcoming talent in 2018 but did not have the same impact in 2019, with Rahul Chahar coming to the fore.

“We wish Mayank the very best for his future. Mayank is a brilliant talent and we were fortunate to have spotted and nurtured him early,” Ambani said in a statement. “It is a difficult decision for us, but we are releasing Mayank for better cricketing prospects and know that Mayank is on the cusp of emerging as yet another shining star of Indian cricket. He will always be a part of the Mumbai Indians family.”

“I am excited to welcome the talented Sherfane into our family. Sherfane has impressed us with his all-round skills and match-winning attitude. His exploits across the world at such an early stage of his career has been impressive and we believe he will find his home at Mumbai Indians.”

Capitals made it to the playoffs in 2019 for the first time in seven seasons before losing to Chennai Super Kings. Their lead spinner has been Amit Mishra, with Sandeep Lamichhane and Axar Patel playing back-up. But with Mishra not getting any younger, Markande could be seen as an investment for the future by Capitals as well.