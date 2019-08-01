India no 1 Prajnesh Gunneswaran’s run at the Los Cabos Open came to an end with a second-round loss early Thursday. Fifth seed Taylor Fritz fought back from a set down to beat world No 90 Prajnesh 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in an hour and 45 minutes.

The Indian, who had notched a solid win over higher-ranked John Millman in the first round, started strong against the American. Fritz, playing on second consecutive day after a final run at the Atlanta Open last week, dropped the first set after a single break of serve.

However, the world No 28 fought back to break Prajnesh’s serve three times from six chances and win the next two sets. The Indian could manage just the one break from six chances of his own.

In the doubles, Divij Sharan and his partner Jonathan Erlich reached the quarter-final. The duo beat fourth seeds Ben Mclachlan of Japan and John-Patrick Smith of Australia 7-5, 6-1 in straight sets. They will play Hans Hach Verdugo and Dennis Novikov in the quarters.

At the Washington Open, the wildcard pair of Leander Paes and Jack Sock were beaten 7-5, 6-2 by Alex De Minaur and John Peers of Australia.