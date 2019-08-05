Australia’s Steve Smith may have set the stage on fire with his twin tons in the ongoing first Ashes Test at Edgbaston but he wasn’t the only batsman who etched his name in the record books during the match.

England opener Rory Burns became just the 10th player to bat on all five days of a Test match during the final day’s play on Monday.

The 28-year-old, who scored a gritty 133 in the first innings to help England take the lead, perished for just 11 in the second innings. But the left-hander’s brief stay at the crease was enough for him to join an exclusive list of cricketers who have batted on all five days of a Test.

Here’s the complete list:

Player Innings Team Opponents Venue Year ML Jaisimha 20*, 74 India Australia Kolkata 1960 Geoff Boycott 107, 80* England Australia Nottingham 1977 Kim Hughes 117, 84 Australia England Lord's 1980 Allan Lamb 23, 110 England West Indies Lord's 1984 Ravi Shastri 111, 7* India England Kolkata 1984 Adrian Griffith 114, 18 West Indies New Zealand Hamilton 1999 Andrew Flintoff 70, 51 England India Mohali 2006 Alviro Petersen 156, 39 South Africa New Zealand Wellington 2012 Cheteshwar Pujara 52, 22 India Sri Lanka Kolkata 2017 Rory Burns 133, 11 England Australia Birmingham 2019 On mobile phones, scroll across to view complete table

(With inputs from AFP)