Australia’s Steve Smith may have set the stage on fire with his twin tons in the ongoing first Ashes Test at Edgbaston but he wasn’t the only batsman who etched his name in the record books during the match.
England opener Rory Burns became just the 10th player to bat on all five days of a Test match during the final day’s play on Monday.
Also read - ‘Peerless in his generation’: Twitter doffs its hat to Steve Smith for scoring successive Ashes tons
The 28-year-old, who scored a gritty 133 in the first innings to help England take the lead, perished for just 11 in the second innings. But the left-hander’s brief stay at the crease was enough for him to join an exclusive list of cricketers who have batted on all five days of a Test.
Here’s the complete list:
|Player
|Innings
|Team
|Opponents
|Venue
|Year
|ML Jaisimha
|20*, 74
|India
|Australia
|Kolkata
|1960
|Geoff Boycott
|107, 80*
|England
|Australia
|Nottingham
|1977
|Kim Hughes
|117, 84
|Australia
|England
|Lord's
|1980
|Allan Lamb
|23, 110
|England
|West Indies
|Lord's
|1984
|Ravi Shastri
|111, 7*
|India
|England
|Kolkata
|1984
|Adrian Griffith
|114, 18
|West Indies
|New Zealand
|Hamilton
|1999
|Andrew Flintoff
|70, 51
|England
|India
|Mohali
|2006
|Alviro Petersen
|156, 39
|South Africa
|New Zealand
|Wellington
|2012
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|52, 22
|India
|Sri Lanka
|Kolkata
|2017
|Rory Burns
|133, 11
|England
|Australia
|Birmingham
|2019
(With inputs from AFP)