Hashim Amla, the only South African to score a triple century in Test match, on Thursday announced his retirement from international cricket, just days after fast bowler Dale Steyn said he was quitting Tests.

Amla, 36, said he was retiring from all international cricket after a 15-year career during which he hit 55 centuries in 349 matches across all formats.

Amla scored 9,282 runs at an average of 46.64 in 124 Test matches and 8,113 at 49.46 in 181 one-day internationals.

He also made 1,277 runs in 44 Twenty20 Internationals at an average of 33.60.

Here’s a look at the numbers that made him a truly special player:

.@amlahash retires as @OfficialCSA's 2nd highest Test run scorer and their only triple centurion, making 311* against England in 2012.



Amla is the quickest batsman in history to reach 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000 and 7000 ODI runs by innings batted.#ThankYouHash #ProteaFire — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) August 8, 2019

Expected Average uses ball-tracking data—therefore considering bowling quality & the difficulty of conditions—to evaluate how an average player would fare if he faced those deliveries. By this measure Hashim Amla is clearly a modern Test & ODI great. #AmlaRetires pic.twitter.com/vI8mLKVEH3 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 8, 2019

08 August, 2015: Michael Clarke announced his retirement.

08 August, 2019: Hashim Amla announced his retirement.



Both scored 28 Test centuries. #ThankYouAmla — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 8, 2019

Hashim Amla in Asia bw 2007-14:

14 Tests

1593 runs

Avg 75.85

7 X 100s

5 X 50s

HS 253*



Kallis averaged 66.77, Smith 59.57 & De Villiers 60.52 in the same period. Amla was the rock in the batting lineup during SA's unbeaten run in Asia bw 2007 & 2014. #ThankYouAmla — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 8, 2019

Number Of Innings Taken To Smash 25 Centuries In Both Odi & Test



Amla - 326

Kohli - 334

Sachin - 386

Ponting - 465

Sangakkara - 604



(Excluded T20I)#ThankYouAmla — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) August 9, 2019

Hashim Amla retires from international cricket. Loved his style of batting. Remember his hundreds in each innings v India at Kolkata in 2010 after scoring a double in Nagpur.

First SA player to hit a triple hundred in Tests.

Top ODI player — 27 tons in 181 matches#AmlaRetires — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) August 8, 2019

Highest average in ODI cricket among openers



58.18 Rohit Sharma

49.89 HASHIM AMLA

48.29 Sachin Tendulkar

46.08 Brian Lara

46.04 Tillakaratne Dilshan#ThankYouAmla — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 8, 2019

South Africa Test cricketer ( by number)

295 - Hashim Amla

296 - AB de Villiers

297 - Dale Steyn

These 3 legends made their Test debut in the space of 2 weeks in 2004...ruled Test cricket for over a decade and now have retired...end of an era!! pic.twitter.com/CTyomnZ2Ea — JSK (@imjsk27) August 8, 2019

Most international runs for RSA !



Kallis - 25422

De villiers - 19864

Hashim Amla - 18553



Most international 100s for RSA !



Kallis - 62

Hashim Amla -55 #ThankYouAmla — Anukul Das (@anukuldas1800) August 8, 2019